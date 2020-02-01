News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-01 10:30:34 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 1

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room

• The Wolfpacker — Keeshawn Silver’s stock is still rising

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Louisville

• Raleigh News & Observer — The best rivalry in Raleigh. Leesville-Millbrook overtime game an instant classic.

• Raleigh News & Observer — Leesville Road guard Carter Whitt talks about rivalry with Millbrook.

• Raleigh News & Observer — Nike under ‘ongoing investigation’ by government, attorney at Michael Avenatti trial says

• Raleigh News & Observer — How injuries and roster turnover have altered NC State’s season

• GoPack.com — Pack Hosts #6 Louisville Saturday at PNC Arena

• GoPack.com — #7 Wolfpack Continues Road Stretch with Short Trip to Duke

• GoPack.com — Top-10 Road Dual: #4 @PackWrestle Travels to #10 Pitt

• GoPack.com — Gymnastics to Welcome EAGL Opponent North Carolina in Dual Meet

• GoPack.com — Pack Posts Top Marks on Second Day at Texas Tech Invitational

• Technician — TECH 100: Kay Yow leaves legacy

• Technician — TECH 100: State makes winners

• Technician — TECH 100: Top 12 Sports Moments

• Technician — Ricci Walkling signs contract with SV Werder Breman


Tweets of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}