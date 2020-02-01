Making the short trip to Durham tomorrow to take on Duke. Ready to see lots of RED inside Cameron Indoor Stadium! ⏰ 2 PM 📰 https://t.co/itYWfH9ABo 🎥 https://t.co/RaC9oJud8K 📻 @PatrickKinas & @WKNC881 📊 https://t.co/3CcKwb65Ye #GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/ONUGIpM4KJ

NC State coach Kevin Keatts here for Raleigh Millbrook at Raleigh Leesville Road.

#AGTG THE LORD PUT ME HERE FOR A REASON.... THANK YOU MAMA AND THE FAM, LOVE YALL❤️........ TOP 12✌🏽❤️‼️ pic.twitter.com/ckGdeffPOp

This is one of best reverse dunks you’ll ever see 👀 pic.twitter.com/sSdjxOOxJh

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook