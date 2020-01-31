Keeshawn Silver has officially become one of the most coveted recruits in the state of North Carolina’s 2021 class.

The 6 foot 5, 255-pounder is a multi-talented athlete for Rocky Mount High School starring on the school’s football, basketball and track teams. Silver is an athletic phenomenon. As a sophomore, he was measured with a 7 foot wingspan and was already wearing size 17 shoes.

The three-star defensive end is being recruited for his football talents with a growing list of offers from ACC, SEC and Big Ten programs.