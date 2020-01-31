News More News
Keeshawn Silver’s stock is still rising

Justin H. Williams
The Wolfpacker contributor

Keeshawn Silver has officially become one of the most coveted recruits in the state of North Carolina’s 2021 class.

The 6 foot 5, 255-pounder is a multi-talented athlete for Rocky Mount High School starring on the school’s football, basketball and track teams. Silver is an athletic phenomenon. As a sophomore, he was measured with a 7 foot wingspan and was already wearing size 17 shoes.

The three-star defensive end is being recruited for his football talents with a growing list of offers from ACC, SEC and Big Ten programs.

Defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver had an offer from NC State before his junior season at Rocky Mount (N.C.) High.
NC State offered Silver before his junior season of high school football. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)
{{ article.author_name }}