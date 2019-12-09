The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 9
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Speedy receiver Chris Scott makes his commitment to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: WR Anthony Smith
• The Wolfpacker — NC State commit Pheldarius Payne reflects on visit to Nebraska
• The Wolfpacker — NC State adds commitment from kicker Ian Williams
• Raleigh News & Observer — Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 6
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Jericole Hellems in good spirits after brief hospital stay
• Raleigh News & Observer — Appalachian State coach Eli Drinkwitz leaving for Missouri
• Fayetteville Observer — Hood, Tillman, Small lead All-Sandhills Conference football team
• Fayetteville Observer — Cape Fear’s Krings, Terry Sanford’s Udoh added to Shrine Bowl roster
• Winston-Salem Journal — Appalachian State's Eli Drinkwitz poised to become Missouri coach
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hustle: Chapter Thirty Three
• Technician — Wolfpack swimming holds its own in Toyota Open
• Technician — Hidlay brothers both finish second, team in eighth at Cliff Keen Invitational
Tweets of the day
I appreciate All the love WPN has showed me. I will be okay the Lord has me and I know I’m blessed. Thank you again to all that reached out. ❤️🐺— Jcole.4 (@JericoleHellems) December 8, 2019
Red Light Monday - Great way to start the week!!! 1Pack1Goal!!! pic.twitter.com/6b6AZRZEh6— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) December 9, 2019
Wolfpack adds speedy WR to its class. https://t.co/AZ6m16lUCC— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 9, 2019
Excited and proud to announce that I have committed to North Carolina State University. I want to thank my family and coaches that helped me along the way. #GOPACK @StateCoachD @CoachGoebbel @WorthGregory40 @coachcaponewhs @BigDubFootball @DanOrnerKicking @KohlsKicking pic.twitter.com/RjrDGBO27Z— IanWilliamsWHS (@ian_whs) December 8, 2019
Top 10 dropping soon .........— Keeshawn Silver (@_jumpman74) December 9, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook