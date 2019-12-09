News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 9

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Speedy receiver Chris Scott makes his commitment to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: WR Anthony Smith

• The Wolfpacker — NC State commit Pheldarius Payne reflects on visit to Nebraska

• The Wolfpacker — NC State adds commitment from kicker Ian Williams

• Raleigh News & Observer — Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 6

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Jericole Hellems in good spirits after brief hospital stay

• Raleigh News & Observer — Appalachian State coach Eli Drinkwitz leaving for Missouri

• Fayetteville Observer — Hood, Tillman, Small lead All-Sandhills Conference football team

• Fayetteville Observer — Cape Fear’s Krings, Terry Sanford’s Udoh added to Shrine Bowl roster

• Winston-Salem Journal — Appalachian State's Eli Drinkwitz poised to become Missouri coach

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hustle: Chapter Thirty Three

• Technician — Wolfpack swimming holds its own in Toyota Open

• Technician — Hidlay brothers both finish second, team in eighth at Cliff Keen Invitational


