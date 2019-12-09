NC State football commitment analysis: WR Anthony Smith
On Nov. 23, NC State landed a verbal commitment from wide receiver Anthony Smith from Huntingtown (Md.) High. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder is rated a two-star prospect by Rivals.com.
Here is an analysis of Smith's commitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news