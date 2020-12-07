 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 7
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-07 08:27:30 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 7

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Dec. 7.


NC State Wolfpack women's basketball coach Wes Moore
Wes Moore's squad will face No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday evening. (The Associated Press)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 23, Georgia Tech 13

• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections podcast: Georgia Tech with Mike Rose

• The Wolfpacker — Thoughts and observations: NC State Wolfpack wrestling at the RTC Cup

• The Wolfpacker — Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins praises NC State’s receiving corps

• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State’s win over Georgia Tech

• Technician — GT takeaways: Chris Dunn in the history books

• Technician — Berkoff, Alons set school records as Wolfpack dominates the pool in first invitational

• Technician — Pack women’s basketball crushes Coastal after slow start

• GoPack.com — No. 8 Pack uses balanced scoring attack to cruise by Coastal Carolina

• GoPack.com — #PackWrestle announces 2020-21 schedule

• GoPack.com — NC State sweeps top team finishes at UNC invite

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

