The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 7
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Dec. 7.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 23, Georgia Tech 13
• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections podcast: Georgia Tech with Mike Rose
• The Wolfpacker — Thoughts and observations: NC State Wolfpack wrestling at the RTC Cup
• The Wolfpacker — Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins praises NC State’s receiving corps
• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State’s win over Georgia Tech
• Technician — GT takeaways: Chris Dunn in the history books
• Technician — Berkoff, Alons set school records as Wolfpack dominates the pool in first invitational
• Technician — Pack women’s basketball crushes Coastal after slow start
• GoPack.com — No. 8 Pack uses balanced scoring attack to cruise by Coastal Carolina
• GoPack.com — #PackWrestle announces 2020-21 schedule
• GoPack.com — NC State sweeps top team finishes at UNC invite
Tweets Of The Day
On Dec. 6, 2020, five former NC State quarterbacks all played in the NFL on the same day.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 7, 2020
Wolfpack checks in at No. 24. https://t.co/yd03aYcvn4— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 6, 2020
Decisions are due in next 24 hours if ACC-Big Ten Challenge games on Wednesday at @BadgerMBB against @LouisvilleMBB and at @umichbball against @PackMensBball will happen. Louisville and NC State had COVID issues this past week.— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) December 7, 2020
Highest-graded offensive linemen in WK14— PFF College (@PFF_College) December 6, 2020
1. Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin - 89.0
2. Landon Dickerson, Alabama - 88.3
2. Landon Young, Kentucky - 88.3
4. Tyler Smith, Tulsa - 86.1
5. Ikem Ekwonu, NC St - 85.1
Promo code CYBER40 to save 40% off ANY PFF subscription
December 6, 2020
It’s all love ❤️🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/2BRzLgk3v2— taiyon palmer (@taiy6n) December 6, 2020
December 6, 2020
That 4-0 feeling!— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) December 6, 2020
FINAL:
🐺 98
🔵 46#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/RZeO1EdLdW
All smiles for our new 100 backstroke school record holder!— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) December 6, 2020
50.40 ... NCAA A cut ... fastest time in the nation coming into the weekend 💪🔥💯 #GoPack pic.twitter.com/zVdANWgYzc
Last night, @_ellyphant_ ran the 10k unattached at The Track Meet, posting a 32:12.06 that not only is 24 seconds faster than the NC State school record but is enough to qualify her for the Olympic trials!— Pack Track & Field (@Wolfpack_TF) December 6, 2020
Pumped to have her back for indoor track soon! pic.twitter.com/PeL7vpD1Yq
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook