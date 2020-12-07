NC State Wolfpack football scored its third consecutive win by rallying and then holding off Syracuse on Saturday afternoon at the Carrier Dome. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking:

Hockman threw for 309 yards in the win Saturday. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Key Moment Of The Game

It started with a crucial defensive stand with the game potentially on the line. Georgia Tech took over at its own 15-yard line with 8:10 left and the Wolfpack leading 20-13. For the first time in the second half, NC State's defense registered a three-and-out. The Pack then took over at its own 34-yard line with 6:45 left, and it chose to be aggressive rather than milking clock. Seven pass plays were called before NC State faced third and 10 at the Georgia Tech 29-yard line. At that point, redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman called his own number and ran for seven yards. Junior kicker Christopher Dunn then made a historic 39-yard field goal. It gave the Pack an insurmountable 10-point lead, and it also made Dunn the all-time leader in career field goals made at NC State.

Three Things That Worked For NC State Football

1. The passing game: This may have been the finest hour of the season for Hockman and his receiving corps. Five different wide receivers caught passes of at least 20 yards as Hockman went from completing just one of his first six pass attempts to connecting on 22 of 30 passes after that. He finished the game with 309 yards passing and a 136.0 passer rating. 2. Red zone/fourth down defense: Between the 20-yard lines, Georgia Tech's offense played well enough to win this game. NC State though was able to tighten up the defense in the red zone and held the Jackets to just a pair of field goals in three drives inside the Wolfpack 20-yard line. Three times Georgia Tech would go for it on fourth down in the game, including once in the red zone. All three times it failed. 3. Defending the pass: It's possible that upon review of the film, Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins is going to wonder why they tried to throw it so much. Freshman quarterback Jeff Sims was just 13-of-27 passing for 151 yards, and he bailed out quite a few passing plays with effective scrambles.

Three Things That Didn’t Work For NC State Football

1. Defending the run: Georgia Tech ran for 261 yards and averaged 5.1 yards per carry. Going into this game it was known that the Yellow Jackets were a good rushing team, but it also played this contest without its best running back in freshman Jahmyr Gibbs. It still nearly had two 100-yard rushers. Redshirt junior Jordan Mason was actually briefly over the century mark before falling back under to finish the contest with 99 yards on 21 rushes. Sims added 93 yards on 17 carries. 2. Running the football: Conversely, NC State struggled to run it. The Pack finished with just 88 yards on the ground and averaging a paltry 2.8 yards per rush. Somewhat curiously, sophomore running back Zonovan Knight only ran seven times for 38 yards. His 5.4 yards per rush was the only Pack runner to rush for over 4.0 yards a carry. 3. Third down defense: NC State was good at stopping Georgia Tech on fourth downs. Third downs, however, not so much. The Yellow Jackets converted on 10 of 19 third downs in the game. The opening drive of the second half saw the Jackets convert a trio of third downs before kicking a short field goal, and the possession ate up 6:07 off the clock. After NC State was stopped fourth and one at the Georgia Tech 10-yard line, the Jackets second possession of the half saw three more third down conversions before another short field goal. That drive took 7:02. It's no wonder that Georgia Tech won time of possession 31:53-28:07, and a game that the Pack appeared to be potentially on the verge of winning comfortably at halftime, leading 20-7, ended up being a four-quarter contest.

Position-By-Position Battles: NC State at Syracuse