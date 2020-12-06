Former NC State and current Calgary Stampeders (CFL) defensive end Mike Rose (2011-2014) joined host Justin H. Williams for The Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-The Pack's 23-13 win over Georgia Tech in the regular-season finale Saturday.

-A reflection on the Wolfpack's 2020 regular season.

-What's ahead for NC State.

-Game balls for NC State's best individual performances of the game.

You can now listen to us on Spotify and the Apple Podcast app and please be sure to subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to us!