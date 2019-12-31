The 2019 @D_West30 Bracket All-Tournament Team *MVP Cade Cunningham - MVA Nick Farrar - AFHS Will Felton - MHS Caleb Houstan - MVA *MOP Jonathan Kuminga - TPS Moses Moody - MVA Day'Ron Sharpe - MVA Samage Teel - FCHS Eric van der Heijden - MHS Justin Wright - FCHS #TheJohnWall pic.twitter.com/v5DQJ1HChi

Nick Farrar will make it on to this list now: pic.twitter.com/7a8LsLiMit

——

