The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 31
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Report: NC State expected to hire Tim Beck as offensive coordinator
• The Wolfpacker — Future NC State players play well at 48th annual John Wall Invite
• The Wolfpacker — Beach Ball/John Wall: Which programs should feel the best?
• The Wolfpacker — NC State hoops well-positioned in NET rankings entering ACC play
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 17
• Raleigh News & Observer — Hillcrest wins TJ Warren Bracket with narrow victory over Word of God
• Raleigh News & Observer — Nick Farrar scores 98 points in three games at the John Wall Holiday Invitational
• Charlotte Observer — Deerfield Beach football star, Georgia Tech signee Bryce Gowdy dies at 17
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hustle: Chapter Thirty Six
• Technician — Top 19 NC State moments of 2019: 1-7
• Technician — Wolfpack wrestling back in action New Year’s Day for Southern Scuffle
Tweets of the day
The 2019 @D_West30 Bracket All-Tournament Team— Holiday Invitational (@JohnWallHoliday) December 31, 2019
*MVP Cade Cunningham - MVA
Nick Farrar - AFHS
Will Felton - MHS
Caleb Houstan - MVA
*MOP Jonathan Kuminga - TPS
Moses Moody - MVA
Day'Ron Sharpe - MVA
Samage Teel - FCHS
Eric van der Heijden - MHS
Justin Wright - FCHS#TheJohnWall pic.twitter.com/v5DQJ1HChi
The 2019 @TonyWarrenJr Bracket All-Tournament Team— Holiday Invitational (@JohnWallHoliday) December 31, 2019
Robert Dillingham - CA
Chase Forte - WOG
Michael Foster - HP
Chase Hakerem - LRHS
Josh Hall - MP
*MVP Puff Johnson - HP
Makur Maker - HP
Daeshun Ruffin - CHS
Dontrez Styles - KHS
*MOP Isaiah Todd - WOG#TheJohnWall pic.twitter.com/JWqPBLMpOv
Nick Farrar will make it on to this list now: pic.twitter.com/7a8LsLiMit— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 30, 2019
#GODSPLAN 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/iGtwmdnItl— Jamie Newman (@jlmn12_) December 31, 2019
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook