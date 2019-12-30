QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Connected on 12 of 25 passes for 162 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the 7-9 Colts’ 38-20 loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars … Brissett rushed four times for 17 yards and had a QB rating of 69.1 … Through 15 contests (missed one game with an injury), connected on 272 of 447 passes (60.9 percent) for 2,942 yards with 18 scores and six interceptions … Also had 56 rushing attempts for 228 yards and four touchdowns ... Among QBs who have attempted at least 200 passes he was 18th in passer rating (88.0).

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury started at center, as he has done every game this season, for the 10-6 Viknings in its 21-19 home loss to the Chicago Bears ... The Vikings ran for 174 yards and 6.7 yards per rush and allowed no sacks and three hits on the quarterback ... Minnesota will play at the New Orleans Saints Sunday in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs.

Here is a complete rundown of how former NC State football players did during week 17 of the NFL season:

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Cleveland Browns: Came off the bench for two tackles (one solo) and two pass breakups, but the 6-10 Browns lost 33-23 at the Cincinnati Bengals ... Has played in 14 games overall with nine starts, and has 32 tackles (26 solo), two interceptions, five passes broken up, two tackles for loss, a sack, one forced fumble and two quarterback hurries.



OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Is on injured reserve due to a torn ACL ... The 7-9 Broncos topped the visiting Oakland Raiders 16-15 … Had 21 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass broken up in four starts before the injury.

P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Oakland Raiders: Had three punts for an average of 41.3 yards and net average of 40.0 yards for the 7-9 Raiders in a 16-15 road loss at the Denver Broncos … Landed two punts inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 49 ... Through 16 games, he punted 67 times for an average of 46.0 yards and a net of 39.4 yards ... His punting average was 14th best in the NFL ... Landed 33 punts inside the 20, which was fifth in the league.

QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Was active but did not play in the 2-14 Bengals' 33-23 home win over the Cleveland Browns ... In three games, all starts, he completed 41 of 87 passes (47.1 percent) for 474 yards with two scores and two picks, plus he rushed 10 times for 77 yards ... He had a passer rating of 62.1.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Oakland Raiders: Was active but did not play in the Raiders' loss … On the year, he was 6-of-10 passing for 56 yards with a touchdown.

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington Redskins: Started at receiver and caught three of five passes thrown his way for 33 yards in the 3-13 Redskins' 47-16 loss at the Dallas Cowboys … For the season, he had 30 receptions for 365 yards in 16 games, including eight starts.

K Stephen Hauschka (2007), Buffalo Bills: Made both field goal attempts (distances of 28 and 29 yards) in the 10-6 Bills' 13-6 home loss to the New York Jets ... On the season, he is 22 of 28 on field goals (long of 51 yards) and 30 of 32 on extra points ... Buffalo will play at Houston Saturday in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Came off the bench to get two tackles (one solo) and a quarterback hit during the Giants (4-12) 34-17 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles … On the season, he started in five of 16 appearances and made 36 tackles (15 solo), one sack and four tackles for loss.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Ran seven times for 34 yards and caught three of five passes for 22 yards in the Colts' loss ... Also returned a pair of punts for 20 yards and one kickoff for 24 yards … For the season, he rushed 52 times for 199 yards and two scores and caught 44 passes for 320 yards ... Hines returned nine punts for 281 yards (league-leading 31.2 average) and two touchdowns, plus six kickoffs for 123 yards (20.5 average).

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-2013), San Francisco 49ers: Was not active for the 13-3 49ers in its 26-21 road win at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night football … Johnson has six tackles in 10 games this season between playing for the 49ers and two contests with the Los Angeles Chargers ... The 49ers have a bye in the playoffs.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Started and made a solo tackle in the 5-11 Chargers' 31-21 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs … Started all 12 games he has played, missing four with an injury, and finished with 30 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and one pass broken up.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), free agent: Was waived by the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday… Had one tackle on defense and one on special teams in six games played with Dallas.

OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Chicago Bears: Came off the bench to play 44 of 63 snaps at guard, plus one play on special teams, but the Bears fell to 7-8 with a 26-3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs … Chicago rushed for 101 yards and a 4.6 yards per carry average, and allowed three sacks … Has played in 11 games and started once.

DT T.Y. McGill (2011-14), free agent: Was waived by the Chargers, but picked up by New Orleans, which has former NC State defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen … However, the 12-3 Saints waived him Dec. 16 … Assisted on two tackles in three games for the Chargers.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Reserve receiver was not targeted for the 12-4 Patriots in its 27-24 home loss to the Miami Dolphins ... Has 26 receptions for 359 yards in 15 games (one start) ... New England will host the Tennessee Titans next Saturday evening in the wild card round of the playoffs.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Started and finished with five tackles (two solo), including one for a loss in the Bengals' win … In 16 games (nine starts), had 76 tackles (51 solo), including one for a loss.