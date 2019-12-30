Sunday marked the completion of NC State basketball's regular season non-conference slate, and based on the current NET rankings, the Pack has done well. Notably, the strength of schedule is shaping up to be a dramatic improvement from being ranked last in the country on Selection Sunday in 2019.

As of Monday morning, the updated NET rankings compiled by the NCAA has the Pack's non-conference strength of schedule ranked No. 66 nationally.

The NET is the sorted rankings used by the NCAA Tournament, with sorted being the key word (as NC State found out last year). What is more important is the quadrant breakdown, for which the rankings are used to sort.

Here is an updated look of the NET rankings for NC State's entire schedule through games played Sunday:

5. Auburn — L (road)

8. Duke — TBD (road, home)

13. Memphis – L (neutral)

14. Louisville — TBD (home)

27. Florida State — TBD (home)

33. NC State

34. Wisconsin — W (home)

46. Virginia Tech — TBD (road)

61. UNC Greensboro — W (road)

67. Virginia — TBD (road)

75. Pittsburgh — TBD (home)

80. Syracuse — TBD (road)

83. Miami — TBD (home, road)

91. North Carolina — TBD (home, road)

100. Notre Dame — TBD (home)

104. Wake Forest — W (road), TBD (home)

106. Appalachian State – W (home)

112. Georgia Tech — L (home), TBD (road)

113. Clemson — TBD (road, home)

137. Boston College — TBD (road)

153. Little Rock — W (home)

173. Florida International — W (home)

284. The Citadel — W (home)

315. St. Francis (Brooklyn) — W (home)

320. Detroit Mercy — W (home)

335. Alcorn State — W (home)

***Note there are 353 teams in the NET.