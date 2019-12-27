The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 27
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker —John Wall Holiday Invitational has exciting Friday slate
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Shakeel Moore gets offense from his defense
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Five-star Josh Hall shows off versatility
• Raleigh News & Observer — The future of NC State basketball was on display at The John Wall Invitational
• Charlotte Observer — Hornets rookie Cody Martin on his meticulous preparation
Tweets of the day
Just because.... #WPN pic.twitter.com/hddTtpuwIt— Nate Irving (@JusSayNate) December 27, 2019
Moravian Prep tops Kinston High in front of a packed crowd at Raleigh Broughton High: pic.twitter.com/TmvhnynZvv— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 26, 2019
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts here at Raleigh Broughton High to watch his son. He also gets to watch Wolfpack junior wing commit Terquavion Smith of Farmville Central take on Broughton as a nice by-product of NCAA dead period rules today. pic.twitter.com/cDV59ESitW— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 26, 2019
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook