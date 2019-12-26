BURLINGTON — NC State signee Josh Hall brings a sophisticated offensive skill set.

The 6-foot-8, 190-pounder from Durham, N.C., was able to play in front of NC State coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach Takayo Siddle on Dec. 17. Hall and Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep cruised to a 79-63 win over host The Burlington School in Burlington, N.C.

The Rivals.com five-star prospect went 6 of 16 from the field and 8 of 11 at the free-throw line for 20 points in the victory. He didn’t make any of his three three-point field-goal attempts, but added 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, two steals and three turnovers.

Here are three aspects The Wolfpacker learned about Hall, who picked NC State over DePaul, Memphis, Louisville and others.