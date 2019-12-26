Scouting video: Shakeel Moore gets offense from his defense
BURLINGTON — NC State signee Shakeel Moore has a gift for creating action in the open court.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder from Greensboro, N.C., played in his home area, topping The Burlington School 79-63 on Dec. 17 in Burlington, N.C. The Rivals.com three-star prospect was able to play in front of NC State coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach Takayo Siddle.
Moore went 8 of 14 from the field, 2 of 5 on three-pointers and he made both free throws for 20 points. He added three rebounds, 2 assists, one block, six steals and two turnovers.
Here are three aspects The Wolfpacker learned about Moore, who picked NC State over DePaul, Pittsburgh, Providence and others.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news