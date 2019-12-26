News More News
Scouting video: Shakeel Moore gets offense from his defense

Jacey Zembal
BURLINGTON — NC State signee Shakeel Moore has a gift for creating action in the open court.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder from Greensboro, N.C., played in his home area, topping The Burlington School 79-63 on Dec. 17 in Burlington, N.C. The Rivals.com three-star prospect was able to play in front of NC State coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach Takayo Siddle.

Moore went 8 of 14 from the field, 2 of 5 on three-pointers and he made both free throws for 20 points. He added three rebounds, 2 assists, one block, six steals and two turnovers.

Here are three aspects The Wolfpacker learned about Moore, who picked NC State over DePaul, Pittsburgh, Providence and others.

