{{ timeAgo('2018-12-19 09:45:47 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 19

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — War Room extra: Pre-signing day football recruiting nuggets ($)

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football commits in action — Week 18

• The Wolfpacker — Deep, talented Auburn squad playing at NC State

• The Wolfpacker — How Monte Towe ended up at NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 16 with guest Roman Gabriel

• Raleigh News & Observer — At NC State, ‘if you don’t play hard, somebody else is going to get your minutes’

• Raleigh News & Observer — The best way to evaluate the ACC football season? This is still a basketball league.

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football gives back

• Charlotte Observer — National Signing Day l Here’s where local recruits are heading for college

• Charlotte Observer — Prep Basketball Roundup: No. 3 North Meck holds off No. 7 West Charlotte

• Greensboro News-Record — Alabama offers Dudley's Payton Page

• Winston-Salem Journal — App Trail: Louisville officially adds Stu Holt, Dwayne Ledford to coaching staff

• Fayetteville Observer — Wolfpack expected to sign top class; UNC hopes to snare top QB during early signing period

• Technician — Pack Pros: Rivers, Samuels shine in Week 15

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 Ranked No. 22 in Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll

• GoPack.com — NC State Hosts No. 7 Auburn Wednesday in PNC Arena

• GoPack.com — #Pack19 Signing Day Central

• GoPack.com — #10 Wolfpack Visits Chattanooga Friday Evening

• GoPack.com — A Look Back: 2018 Wolfpack Football

Tweets of the day

——

