The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 19
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — War Room extra: Pre-signing day football recruiting nuggets ($)
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football commits in action — Week 18
• The Wolfpacker — Deep, talented Auburn squad playing at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — How Monte Towe ended up at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 16 with guest Roman Gabriel
• Raleigh News & Observer — At NC State, ‘if you don’t play hard, somebody else is going to get your minutes’
• Raleigh News & Observer — The best way to evaluate the ACC football season? This is still a basketball league.
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football gives back
• Charlotte Observer — National Signing Day l Here’s where local recruits are heading for college
• Charlotte Observer — Prep Basketball Roundup: No. 3 North Meck holds off No. 7 West Charlotte
• Greensboro News-Record — Alabama offers Dudley's Payton Page
• Winston-Salem Journal — App Trail: Louisville officially adds Stu Holt, Dwayne Ledford to coaching staff
• Fayetteville Observer — Wolfpack expected to sign top class; UNC hopes to snare top QB during early signing period
• Technician — Pack Pros: Rivers, Samuels shine in Week 15
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 Ranked No. 22 in Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll
• GoPack.com — NC State Hosts No. 7 Auburn Wednesday in PNC Arena
• GoPack.com — #Pack19 Signing Day Central
• GoPack.com — #10 Wolfpack Visits Chattanooga Friday Evening
Tweets of the day
An impressive fact about NC State's signing class ... 16 of them are enrolling this spring. Certainly the most ever at NC State.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 19, 2018
The @NCState Football Team is out spreading holiday cheer!! I’m with players now as they’re loading up carts with gifts for those let’s fortunate. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/3YeYXO7FbJ— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) December 18, 2018
#NSD is the beginning of the journey. THIS is the destination 🎓— NC State Football (@PackFootball) December 19, 2018
Congratulations to the newest graduates of @NCState #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/obwvyQGO9S
Judge Claudia Wilkin says it's "pretty clear" NCAA committed anti-trust violation in capping full value of scholarships. It seems clear conferences will be in charge of having option to further compensate athletes. NCAA certain to appeal. Still, huge news.— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) December 19, 2018
