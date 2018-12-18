Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

There are NC State greats, and then there are the best of the best — Roman Gabriel is one of those players. The first in a long line of "QBU" greats, Gabriel was a dominant quarterback at the collegiate level and enjoyed a prolific NFL career with the Rams and the Eagles.

Gabriel joined former Pack head coach Chuck Amato and host James Curle to talk about coming to State, starring for the Wolfpack and then the campaign to get him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame spearheaded by Vinny Sheehan (who joins us on this episode as well).

You can listen to the podcast below or by clicking here.