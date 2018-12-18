NC State Wolfpack football commits in action — Week 18
NC State was down to just a pair of verbal commitments still playing, and both won NCHSAA state titles this past weekend.
Here is how they did this past Saturday in helping lead their respective teams to victories.
Last Game: Martin recorded eight tackles (six solo) and Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth High rallied to top Laurinburg (N.C.) Scotland County 35-28 in the NCHSAA 4A state title game Saturday at Duke University. East Forsyth last played for a state title 1992.
Season Totals: Martin finished with 95 total stops (46 solo), three tackles for loss, two interceptions, three passes broken up, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one safety and three blocked kicks in 15 games. He also has returned three kickoffs for a total of 130 yards and one score, has four catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns, and has a 73-yard TD run.
Team Record: 15-0.
Last Game: Scott had nine tackles (three solo), one stop for loss and a pass defended, plus six carries for 40 yards and a one-yard touchdown run in a 42-21 win over Lexington (N.C.) North Davidson High in the NCHSAA 2AA state title game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.
Season Totals: Scott has 101 tackles (43 solo), 24 tackles for loss, seven sacks, five passes broken up, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two blocked punts in 16 games. He has also caught two passes for 20 yards and a score, and rushed six times for 66 yards and a score.
Team Record: 13-3 and second NCHSAA state title in three years.
