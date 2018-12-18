Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

NC State was down to just a pair of verbal commitments still playing, and both won NCHSAA state titles this past weekend.

Here is how they did this past Saturday in helping lead their respective teams to victories.

Last Game: Martin recorded eight tackles (six solo) and Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth High rallied to top Laurinburg (N.C.) Scotland County 35-28 in the NCHSAA 4A state title game Saturday at Duke University. East Forsyth last played for a state title 1992.

Season Totals: Martin finished with 95 total stops (46 solo), three tackles for loss, two interceptions, three passes broken up, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one safety and three blocked kicks in 15 games. He also has returned three kickoffs for a total of 130 yards and one score, has four catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns, and has a 73-yard TD run. Team Record: 15-0.

