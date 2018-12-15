The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 15
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Des Kitchings, George McDonald named co-offensive coordinators
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker War Room ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts receives new six-year contract
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State running back commit Zonovan Knight ($)
• The Wolfpacker — NC State gets another chance to play Penn State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Everything you need to know to enjoy college football bowl season, from A to Z
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts receives new six-year contract, raise
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State promotes Des Kitchings and George McDonald to co-offensive coordinators
• Technician — NC State football promotes Kitchings, McDonald to co-offensive coordinators
• Technician — Keatts signs six-year contract extension with NC State
• GoPack.com — Pack Heads to Atlantic City to Face Penn State
• GoPack.com — Kitchings, McDonald Elevated to Co-Offensive Coordinators
• GoPack.com — NC State Approves New Contract for Kevin Keatts
Tweets of the day
.@GonzagaHoops Terrance Williams (@_flyyt) gets the pass and finishes with the dunk. pic.twitter.com/mocygA8KYo— WashPost HS Sports (@WashPostHS) December 15, 2018
.@PackGymnastics won an EAGL championship last year in Kim Landrus' first campaign as @NCState's head gymnastics coach. NC State magazine caught up with Landrus ahead of her second season: https://t.co/iEBcLRfRvS #GoPack pic.twitter.com/Ri2JGHRGDr— NC State Alumni (@NCStateAlumni) December 15, 2018
My family being together & well is the greatest birthday gift off all, thank God for another year & A great family. pic.twitter.com/wx09WfhCSb— Kelvin Harmon (@Wide_Receiver3) December 15, 2018
#49ers DL Kentavius Street working out on the sled at practice today. He has a brace on his right knee. Shanahan confirmed he will do everything this week in practice and added: “We’re going to put him inside.” pic.twitter.com/tLnEhLXsl8— Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) December 12, 2018
