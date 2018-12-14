The Wolfpacker staff first tried to see NC State three-star running back commit Zonovan Knight when Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash High played at two-time defending 4-AA state champ Wake Forest (N.C.) High. However, lightning forced the cancellation of that game early in the second quarter.

But rearranging the schedule allowed us to see Knight and Southern Nash host rival Rocky Mount (N.C.) High on Oct. 25.

Knight, a three-star recruit rated the No. 28 prospect in the state and the No. 45 running back nationally by Rivals.com, ran 23 times for 285 yards and a score in the 35-21 win. The one-time Duke commitment picked NC State in July over Virginia Tech and UNC after also taking an official visit to Purdue.

Here are some of our observations from the game plus video highlights.