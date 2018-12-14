Des Kitchings, George McDonald named co-offensive coordinators
NC State head coach Dave Doeren did not have to search far for his new offensive coordinator. He promoted from within, elevating running backs coach/recruiting coordinator Des Kitchings and receivers coach/passing game coordinator George McDonald to co-offensive coordinator roles.
"I'm excited that Des and George will have the opportunity to oversee and develop our offense," said Doeren in a prepared statement. "They have a great working relationship and respect for each other and their familiarity with our offense will provide us with great continuity for our players and recruits."
Kitchings was hired at NC State by previous head coach Tom O’Brien in 2012 and was the lone assistant from that staff retained by Doeren when he arrived following that season. Kitchings will continue his role as running backs coach, which he has held throughout his time with the Wolfpack.
"I would like to thank to Coach Doeren and the administration for this opportunity," said Kitchings. "I'm excited to work hand in hand with Coach McDonald and the rest of our staff to continue the progression of NC State football."
McDonald joined the staff in 2015 after previously serving as an offensive coordinator for Syracuse. Like Kitchings, McDonald will stay in his role as a receivers coach.
"I'm extremely grateful to Coach Doeren for this opportunity," said McDonald. "My family and I love NC State, and I'm proud of what we're building with Wolfpack football. Our staff has a great relationship and I know that will continue as Coach Kitchings and I take on this role."
Both have coaches have seen their players excel in recent years. For Kitchings, running backs Matthew Dayes (2016), Nyheim Hines (2017) and Reggie Gallaspy Jr. (2018) have all rushed for over 1,000 yards the past three seasons.
McDonald helped build arguably the best receiving corps in school history, with junior Kelvin Harmon turning pro after having back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and redshirt junior Jakobi Meyers, a converted quarterback, joining Harmon as a first-team All-ACC choice this year while also going over 1,000 yards and setting a new school record for receptions in a season.
The two will replace Eli Drinkwitz, NC State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the past three seasons. Drinkwitz was hired as Appalachian State’s head coach earlier this week.
NC State will be seeking a quarterbacks coach and also will be seeking an offensive line coach to replace Dwayne Ledford, who is expected to be announced as an offensive coordinator for Louisville.
