NC State head coach Dave Doeren did not have to search far for his new offensive coordinator. He promoted from within, elevating running backs coach/recruiting coordinator Des Kitchings and receivers coach/passing game coordinator George McDonald to co-offensive coordinator roles.

"I'm excited that Des and George will have the opportunity to oversee and develop our offense," said Doeren in a prepared statement. "They have a great working relationship and respect for each other and their familiarity with our offense will provide us with great continuity for our players and recruits."

Kitchings was hired at NC State by previous head coach Tom O’Brien in 2012 and was the lone assistant from that staff retained by Doeren when he arrived following that season. Kitchings will continue his role as running backs coach, which he has held throughout his time with the Wolfpack.

"I would like to thank to Coach Doeren and the administration for this opportunity," said Kitchings. "I'm excited to work hand in hand with Coach McDonald and the rest of our staff to continue the progression of NC State football."