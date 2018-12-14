Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 14

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State gets another chance to play Penn State

• The Wolfpacker — Coach: Porter Rooks features impressive football IQ

• The Wolfpacker — Hot board: Names to watch for NC State football offensive coordinator

• The Wolfpacker — The legacy of Bradley Chubb is growing fast

• The Wolfpacker — Offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz hired by Appalachian State

• Shelby Star — Jaylon Scott to play his final state title game on his future home turf

• The Mountaineer — The Shrine Bowl — a rare honor

• Raleigh News & Observer — Rivers leads Chargers to last-second comeback win over KC

• Charlotte Observer — NC State football gets verbal commitment from four-star wide receiver Porter Rooks

• Greensboro News-Record — ESPN report names Charlotte, Raleigh sports venues among worst for health violations

• Winston-Salem Journal — App State hires N.C. State offensive coordinator Eliah Drinkwitz as head football coach

• Technician — Wolfpack to play Penn State in Atlantic City

• Technician — Wolfpack's Drinkwitz takes App State job

• GoPack.com — A Special Look: #7 @PackWrestle to Battle #11 Nebraska

• GoPack.com — Held Notches Third World Record of World Championships in 4x50M Free Relay

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Finishes In Top 25 For Third Straight Year, Earns Program-Best RPI

