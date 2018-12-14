The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 14
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State gets another chance to play Penn State
• The Wolfpacker — Coach: Porter Rooks features impressive football IQ
• The Wolfpacker — Hot board: Names to watch for NC State football offensive coordinator
• The Wolfpacker — The legacy of Bradley Chubb is growing fast
• The Wolfpacker — Offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz hired by Appalachian State
• Shelby Star — Jaylon Scott to play his final state title game on his future home turf
• The Mountaineer — The Shrine Bowl — a rare honor
• Raleigh News & Observer — Rivers leads Chargers to last-second comeback win over KC
• Charlotte Observer — NC State football gets verbal commitment from four-star wide receiver Porter Rooks
• Greensboro News-Record — ESPN report names Charlotte, Raleigh sports venues among worst for health violations
• Winston-Salem Journal — App State hires N.C. State offensive coordinator Eliah Drinkwitz as head football coach
• Technician — Wolfpack to play Penn State in Atlantic City
• Technician — Wolfpack's Drinkwitz takes App State job
• GoPack.com — A Special Look: #7 @PackWrestle to Battle #11 Nebraska
• GoPack.com — Held Notches Third World Record of World Championships in 4x50M Free Relay
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Finishes In Top 25 For Third Straight Year, Earns Program-Best RPI
Tweets of the day
Philip Rivers stopped by to talk about the @Chargers win, Mike Williams' performance and more! 🔊🆙— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 14, 2018
📺: #TNF Postgame pic.twitter.com/qQv1nA8PCN
And the AFC landscape seems to have shifted dramatically. @TerezPaylor: https://t.co/BIz3NhRLE5— Al Toby (@AlTobyYahoo) December 14, 2018
Philip Rivers savagely trolled furious Chiefs fans after Chargers comeback. 👋👋👋https://t.co/30f4gqSyotpic.twitter.com/GMlZsnHTOE— For The Win (@ForTheWin) December 14, 2018
Career stats:— Ty Evans™ (@EvansTy18) December 13, 2018
34-5 as a starter
9,991 total yards
126 total touchdowns
3x League champions
Back 2 Back State Champions
Fours years of everything I could have asked for. Thank you @PRHS_Football
🐻➡️🐺 #WPN
https://t.co/bdAw4WADIs
ICYMI...yesterday we announced the signing of Makenzie Sheffield, a very talented student-athlete that will join our program next fall! #GoPack 🐺 https://t.co/myDJRmNyIP— NC State Rifle (@packrifle) December 14, 2018
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook