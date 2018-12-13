As 2018 draws to a close, let’s talk for a few minutes about what a year it’s been for former NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb.

Chubb, the 2017 winner of the Bronko Nagurski Award as the nation’s top defensive player, ended last year by choosing not to play in the Wolfpack’s postseason appearance in the Sun Bowl against Arizona State, instead traveling with the team as a soon-to-be highly paid spectator. The 52-31 victory that was not diminished by the All-American’s absence.

It’s the same decision recently made, in their best interests, by wide receiver Kelvin Harmon and linebacker Germaine Pratt. Both will skip the upcoming Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., against Texas A&M. If their immediate futures pan out the same way Chubb’s has, it’s hard to question their decisions.

Let’s look at what has happened to Chubb, and the unique place he owns in NC State football history, since the acorn dropped in downtown Raleigh last year.

After being recognized by every organization imaginable, his name was mentioned among the best players available in the 2018 NFL Draft, and the Denver Broncos felt like they got a steal when he was still waiting when they made the fifth overall pick.

Chubb was the 16th NC State player ever taken in the first round and the highest pick since Mario Williams in 2006 became the first player in ACC history to be taken first overall. NC State announced in May that it would re-honor the No. 9 jersey worn by both Chubb and Williams for all future players who wear it, now including a patch to include both of the famous defensive ends.

By the time that happened at the Thursday night game against Wake Forest Nov. 8, Chubb was already an established rookie sensation, exactly the kind of building block the Broncos were looking to pair with its elite pass rusher Von Miller when they selected Chubb in April.

Through the first 14 weeks of the season, the October winner of the NFL Rookie of the Month has already broken Miller’s rookie record with 12 sacks on the season, including two in last weekend’s loss against San Francisco. He’s also getting plenty of hype for both the NFL Rookie of the Year and the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

That’s significant because precious few former Wolfpack players have ever received major NFL awards through the years. While quarterbacks Roman Gabriel (1969 NFL MVP by UPI and 1973 Comeback Player of the Year winner), Philip Rivers (Comeback Player of the Year in 2013) and Russell Wilson (NFL Rookie of the Year in 2012) have all received significant honors during their careers, only one former Wolfpack defensive player has ever come close to one.