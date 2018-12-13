Offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz hired by Appalachian State
Since Scott Satterfield left Appalachian State for the head coaching job at Louisville, many wondered if Wolfpack offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford would be his replacement. It turns out it will be another NC State assistant who is taking the job.
Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Eli Drinkwitz, who has been at NC State for the past three seasons, has been hired to replace Satterfield. It was first reported by The Winston-Salem Journal.
"I'm excited to welcome Eliah and his family to App Nation," App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said in a prepared statement. "The App State football program is in great position to continue its championship ways. Eliah is committed to excellence academically, competitively, socially and to the well-being of our student-athletes. There was significant interest in our process throughout a national search. Eliah has great character and a clear vision for the future of Mountaineer football. I'm excited about the future of our football program."
Appalachian State's Board of Trustees met Thursday morning to approve the hire.
"My family and I are excited to embrace and build upon the proud tradition of Appalachian State Football," Drinkwitz added. "I am thankful to the Board of Trustees, Chancellor Everts, Doug Gillin and the entire App Nation for the opportunity to be the head coach at this great university. This is a special time for App Nation, and we will work tirelessly to uphold the championship tradition."
Drinkwitz led an NC State offense that ranked 16th nationally in total offense at 471.3 yards per game, highlighted by a passing attack that averaged 327.7 yards per game (sixth best in the country). The Wolfpack averaged 35.6 points per game, tied for 22nd in the nation.
Ledford has been reported to be joining Satterfield in Louisville as the offensive line coach and potential offensive coordinator.
——
