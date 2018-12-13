Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Since Scott Satterfield left Appalachian State for the head coaching job at Louisville, many wondered if Wolfpack offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford would be his replacement. It turns out it will be another NC State assistant who is taking the job.

Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Eli Drinkwitz, who has been at NC State for the past three seasons, has been hired to replace Satterfield. It was first reported by The Winston-Salem Journal.

"I'm excited to welcome Eliah and his family to App Nation," App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said in a prepared statement. "The App State football program is in great position to continue its championship ways. Eliah is committed to excellence academically, competitively, socially and to the well-being of our student-athletes. There was significant interest in our process throughout a national search. Eliah has great character and a clear vision for the future of Mountaineer football. I'm excited about the future of our football program."