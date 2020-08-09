TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 9

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 9
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Aug. 9.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Jordan Poole commits to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: Linebacker Jordan Poole
• The Wolfpacker — Rivals commitment breakdown: NC State lands Jordan Poole
• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands top linebacker target Jordan Poole
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football names 2020 Alpha Wolf award winners
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football gets verbal commitment from Jordan Poole, state’s 4th-rated athlete
Tweets Of The Day
Sounds like football.#HTT pic.twitter.com/yOZs0RAx9k— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 8, 2020
TJ Warren was a bucket well before the bubble! Remember when he poured in a career-high 42 for @PackMensBball?!— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) August 8, 2020
Can he continue the 🔥 hand vs. the Lakers tonight?#GoPack | @TonyWarrenJr pic.twitter.com/n5cGhpWFeX
Another HUGE night for @TonyWarrenJr!— NBA (@NBA) August 9, 2020
▪️ 39 PTS on 15-22 shooting
▪️ Game-sealing triple
▪️ NBA-leading 34.8 PPG in Orlando pic.twitter.com/PCsP2pRkmD
T.J. Warren gets PTS 37, 38 and 39 in CLUTCH fashion. #IndianaStyle pic.twitter.com/d8gOArckjO— NBA (@NBA) August 9, 2020
Since TJ Warren is trending, Lemme introduce u to his dad "Doc"! Scored it like TJ. One of the first in SE Raleigh 2 attend an ACC school & set a foundation 4 many others like Myself, Nate McMillan, Donald Wms, PJ Tucker, John Wall, Jerome Robinson, Devonte Graham etc #SERaleigh pic.twitter.com/ibMwjvKn3B— LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) August 9, 2020
No Lie...TJ Warren's Daddy (Doc), punched me in my chest whenever he saw me from age 10-23.. and told me it built Character...lol..smh.. On the flip side, Nate McMillan & Doc were really close growing up and now Nate coaches his son...TJ.#SmallWorld #EnloeHigh #SoufsideRaleigh— LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) August 9, 2020
I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at NC State University. I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, and all the coaches that have push me along the way.@ClintChrysler @NCStateBaseball @_ERowanbaseball @_SCPanthers pic.twitter.com/BPsL6E7cK1— Chance Mako (@ChanceMako2) August 9, 2020
Trea Turner, wife Kristen, announce they're expecting their first child together https://t.co/dn5ElZ20iJ— NBC Sports Nationals (@NBCSNationals) August 9, 2020
Prominent industry source: "I think by the end of the week the fall sports will be postponed in all conferences."— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) August 8, 2020
There are a lot of prominent CFB players from prominent teams getting on social media to say they want to play. My educated guess is that they sense the tenuous nature of the situation and want their voices heard before decisions are made on go/no-go.— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) August 9, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook