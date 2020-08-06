TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 6

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 6
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Aug. 6.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football taking many precautions
• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: So many questions
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football post-practice presser Aug. 5, 2020
• The Wolfpacker — Devin Leary and Thayer Thomas built chemistry, confidence this offseason
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com premium chat
• Raleigh News & Observer — Devin Leary’s problem was never arm talent. NC State’s QB finally found what was missing.
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
You know who you’re playing, now find out when...— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) August 5, 2020
🔜 Weekly Schedule
⏰ 9 am tomorrow
📺 @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/P7SEKcxyJv
With @accnetwork unveiling football schedule at 9, hunches on some teams’ plus-1. #Hokies, NCSU, Cuse: Liberty. #UVa: VMI.— David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) August 6, 2020
Duke, UNC: Charlotte.
FSU: Samford.
Wake: #ODU.
Miami: UAB.
ND: Western Michigan.
UoL: WKU
Pitt: Miami, Ohio.
GT: UCF.
NC State Football Team Makes Changes to Foster a Safer Environment (Video) https://t.co/VdsZGZscP6 https://t.co/AAfQ4Lqa1A— Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) August 6, 2020
.@NCState QB and @cfbhall inductee Roman Gabriel has a long list of accomplishments:— College Football Hall of Fame (@cfbhall) August 5, 2020
-20 Passing TDs
-15 Rushing TDs
-2x @theACC Player of the Year
-2x First Team All-America
During his @PackFootball career, Gabriel set 22 school and 9 conference football records! #GoWolfPack pic.twitter.com/phtuzbmDcg
Through 3️⃣ games...— Overtime (@overtime) August 5, 2020
TJ Warren is averaging 39.7 PPG on 65.3% shooting from the field. Casual.
(via @Pacers)pic.twitter.com/98Lyy6l8oK
Which teams turned red zone opportunities into touchdowns at the highest rate in 2019?— ACC Content (@ACContent__) August 6, 2020
1. Clemson
2. Virginia Tech
3. Louisville
4. Florida State
5. Virginia
6. Boston College
7. Duke
8. Georgia Tech
9. North Carolina
10. Wake Forest
11. Miami
12. Syracuse
13. Pitt
14. NC State
Yadier Molina's time on the IL could create an opportunity for Andrew Knizner. What should #STLCards fans expect from the young catcher? We asked @KyleAGlaser of @BaseballAmerica today on #RivsAndBK.— 101 ESPN St. Louis (@101espn) August 5, 2020
PODCAST: https://t.co/SkyUocwMLW pic.twitter.com/h1PXjAF48s
Hahn also said Carlos Rodon and Reynaldo Lopez both with shoulder inflammation..no structural damage..both could return in the next few weeks. #WhiteSox— Dave Kerner (@DaveKerner) August 5, 2020
Wolfpack nation follow me insta just made one #WPN @MarioLoveJr6 pic.twitter.com/6uhQP8Ws6K— Huncho ⁶ (@MarioLoveJr6) August 5, 2020
Video Of The Day
"My platform as a student-athlete gives me a great opportunity to be an advocate for change."— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) August 5, 2020
Leaders of the Pack: @_zaynlm (@PackFootball LB)#PackUnited // #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/olb66dcHYF
——
