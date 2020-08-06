TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 6

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Aug. 6.

He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk

You know who you’re playing, now find out when... 🔜 Weekly Schedule ⏰ 9 am tomorrow 📺 @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/P7SEKcxyJv

With @accnetwork unveiling football schedule at 9, hunches on some teams’ plus-1. #Hokies , NCSU, Cuse: Liberty. #UVa : VMI. Duke, UNC: Charlotte. FSU: Samford. Wake: #ODU . Miami: UAB. ND: Western Michigan. UoL: WKU Pitt: Miami, Ohio. GT: UCF.

NC State Football Team Makes Changes to Foster a Safer Environment (Video) https://t.co/VdsZGZscP6 https://t.co/AAfQ4Lqa1A

. @NCState QB and @cfbhall inductee Roman Gabriel has a long list of accomplishments: -20 Passing TDs -15 Rushing TDs -2x @theACC Player of the Year -2x First Team All-America During his @PackFootball career, Gabriel set 22 school and 9 conference football records! #GoWolfPack pic.twitter.com/phtuzbmDcg

Through 3️⃣ games... TJ Warren is averaging 39.7 PPG on 65.3% shooting from the field. Casual. (via @Pacers ) pic.twitter.com/98Lyy6l8oK

Which teams turned red zone opportunities into touchdowns at the highest rate in 2019? 1. Clemson 2. Virginia Tech 3. Louisville 4. Florida State 5. Virginia 6. Boston College 7. Duke 8. Georgia Tech 9. North Carolina 10. Wake Forest 11. Miami 12. Syracuse 13. Pitt 14. NC State

Yadier Molina's time on the IL could create an opportunity for Andrew Knizner. What should #STLCards fans expect from the young catcher? We asked @KyleAGlaser of @BaseballAmerica today on #RivsAndBK . PODCAST: https://t.co/SkyUocwMLW pic.twitter.com/h1PXjAF48s

Hahn also said Carlos Rodon and Reynaldo Lopez both with shoulder inflammation..no structural damage..both could return in the next few weeks. #WhiteSox

Wolfpack nation follow me insta just made one #WPN @MarioLoveJr6 pic.twitter.com/6uhQP8Ws6K

"My platform as a student-athlete gives me a great opportunity to be an advocate for change." Leaders of the Pack: @_zaynlm ( @PackFootball LB) #PackUnited // #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/olb66dcHYF

