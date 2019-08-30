The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 30
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Official visit preview: Deivon Smith
• The Wolfpacker — USC transfer Vi Jones hopes history repeats at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State strives for delicate balance in practicing tackling
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football, basketball schedule news
• The Wolfpacker — The quarterbacks of QBU
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Podcast: The other sideline with Mark Lindsay
• The Wolfpacker — Weekly defense notebook: New names step up on the line
• Durham News-Herald — New coach Mike Houston brings candor, winning track record to ECU football
• Durham News-Herald — Ready to raise a beer at Saturday’s NC State, ECU football game? What you need to know.
• GoPack.com — Pack and Pirates Clash in Season Opener
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Volleyball Opens 2019 Season
Tweets of the day
NC State visit! 👀📍— deivon smith 🕊 (@sneakgod) August 30, 2019
Dearest mother —— Lt. Jacoby Brissett (@CaptainBrissett) August 29, 2019
Our unit’s commander has suddenly and permanently holstered his sidearm, just days before battle is set to commence. I have been tasked to be next in charge and lead the charge. I am anxious, but full of faith. I shall write you from the battlefields.
— Jacoby
2020 PF @hencoleman3 visits @DukeMBB this weekend— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) August 30, 2019
He has a Top 5 of Duke, Michigan, Ohio State, Va Tech and NC State https://t.co/UoInvgDx0j
Science is beautiful.— Bobby Guntoro (@bobbygunt) August 30, 2019
HR test for Wolfpack eLITe Pros in Raleigh. pic.twitter.com/7x1ywws3ey
🚨📺🚨📺 UPDATE 🚨📺🚨📺— The ACC (@theACC) August 30, 2019
Welcome aboard, @dish and @Sling! @dish and @Sling will now carry @accnetwork!
Visit https://t.co/N5u76JUGzo for the most current list of all providers. #WeDoThis
Video of the day
——
