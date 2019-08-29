Mark Lindsay, publisher of PirateIllustrated.com on the Rivals.com network, talks East Carolina with Matt Carter as NC State gets ready to host the PiratesSaturday afternoon at Carter-Finley Stadium in the season opener for both teams.

Lindsay breaks down what has been a time of transition for ECU. New head coach Mike Houston is looking to mold the Pirates program into his vision. Lindsay breaks down what kind of personnel he is working with and what to expect schematically from ECU. Lindsay also explains why the series history could give East Carolina some hope.

If you cannot listen to the podcast below, click here to download it.