Senior point guard Deivon Smith was still under the radar just prior to last Thanqksgiving, but his recruitment and where he is ranked have skyrocketed since then.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High was the first recruit in the class of 2020 to lock in an official visit with NC State, which is starting today through Sunday morning. Rivals.com ranks Smith at No. 44 overall in the country in the class of 2020, which featured a meteoric rise up the rankings.

Smith will be joined by Cleveland (Ohio) Bush High senior center John Hugley, who is ranked No. 94 in the country by Rivals.com, this weekend.