News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-30 08:17:19 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Official visit preview: Deivon Smith

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Senior point guard Deivon Smith was still under the radar just prior to last Thanqksgiving, but his recruitment and where he is ranked have skyrocketed since then.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High was the first recruit in the class of 2020 to lock in an official visit with NC State, which is starting today through Sunday morning. Rivals.com ranks Smith at No. 44 overall in the country in the class of 2020, which featured a meteoric rise up the rankings.

Smith will be joined by Cleveland (Ohio) Bush High senior center John Hugley, who is ranked No. 94 in the country by Rivals.com, this weekend.

Wbijnirtwefrbt5v2skv
Ma1ekwicjdpoy0b5rwal
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High senior point guard Deivon Smith wasn't ranked during his prep season, but jumped into the rankings at No. 50 on May 5. He is currently No. 44. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}