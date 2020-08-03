The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 3
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Aug. 3.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack football preseason camp position battle analysis: Offense
• The Wolfpacker — Georgia DL Devin Lee trims list to six
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pro T.J. Warren has a career night
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's NC State All-NBA team
• The Wolfpacker — An updated look at the 2020-21 NC State basketball depth chart
• The Wolfpacker — Ranking the contenders: Roosevelt Wheeler
• Raleigh News & Observer — Which position group is the best, and which has work to do? A breakdown of both sides of the ball for NC State football
• Technician — T.J. Warren goes off for career-high 53 in first restart
Tweets Of The Day
decision soon👀⏳...— Poole (@jordan_poole03) August 2, 2020
*Top 6*— Devin Lee🦍 (@devlee03) August 2, 2020
* Recruitment 100% open* pic.twitter.com/98dqppnIH9
We have released eight players and placed RB Jaylen Samuels and WR James Washington on the reserve/COVID-19 list.https://t.co/zfXsn500Qy— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 2, 2020
.@Rivals' @ebosshoops ranks the contenders for top NC State target Roosevelt Wheeler.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) August 2, 2020
Hint - click on the link and you'll like where the Pack ranks: https://t.co/BVWYJa36zd pic.twitter.com/FCNSbnA74W
Most Points in a game in Pacers NBA History:— Pat Boylan (@PatBoylanPacers) August 2, 2020
1. Reggie Miller - 57
2. Jermaine O’Neal - 55
3. TJ Warren - 53
Pacers win 127-121. A historic return.
Pac-12 players demands not to boycott season include: commish Larry Scott, administrators & coaches must drastically reduce salaries; distribute 50% of each sport’s Pac-12 revenue among athletes in each sport & prohibit COVID agreements waiving liability https://t.co/b4lVebHc0c— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 2, 2020
Ya getting too hollywood man ! Strap the helmets on lets play 🤝🧘🏾— Jasiah Provillon (@jasiahpro84) August 2, 2020
Actual factual https://t.co/ACvMPDx7Tz— Tanner Ingle (@TannerIngle) August 2, 2020
The situation at Washington State boils down to this: Players who’ve requested to opt out of the season can’t take part in any team activities. You can’t choose to opt out for health and safety reasons and still lift, practice and be in locker room/weight room.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 2, 2020
Video Of The Day
"There were a lot of fans back home and from the university that texted. They love to see the Wolfpack have success."— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 2, 2020
Coach McMillan on his shared roots with @TonyWarrenJr as former standouts at @PackMensBball. pic.twitter.com/BclXLBbuO5
——
