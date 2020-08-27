TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 27

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 27
• The Wolfpacker — New NC State hoops assistant Mike Summey talks recruiting approach
• The Wolfpacker — Column: NC State’s postponed season opener will be first of many in 2020
• The Wolfpacker — Video: Catching up with NC State commit Lyndon Cooper
• The Wolfpacker — NC State’s season opener is moved back
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com premium chat at noon
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker projected NC State depth chart: Defense
• Raleigh News & Observer — In ACC’s push for football, even the red flags at NC State became momentum to play
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football’s season opener rescheduled due to coronavirus cluster
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Chancellor Randy Woodson talks about how COVID is impacting sports
• Burlington Times-News — NC State opener pushed back because of cluster
• Fayetteville Observer — North Carolina’s top football prospects for 2021: 31-40
• Winston-Salem Journal — NC State’s football opener pushed back because of coronavirus cluster
• Greensboro News & Record — Ed Hardin: Less than three weeks out, it looks like we’re really going to do this
• Technician — Former NC State guard Nat McMillan relieved of Pacers head coach duties
• Technician — NC State football defensive confidence index
• Technician — Trio of NC State baseball players competed in various summer leagues this year
• Technician — NC State football season opener against Virginia Tech rescheduled for September 26
• GoPack.com — Pack’s trip to Virginia Tech pushed back to Sept. 26
• GoPack.com — Nikki West returns to the Pack as assistant coach
• GoPack.com — #Packmentality Pop-ins Podcast: Ep. 69 – Former All-American Tommy Gantt
Sources: NC State’s opening game at Virginia Tech schedule for Sept. 12 has officially been moved. The teams will play on Sept. 26. Decision comes in the wake of NC State athletics taking a pause because of 22 new positive COVID cases in the atheltic department.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 26, 2020
The revised ACC/SEC/Big 12 schedules included flexibility for situations like what's happening with NC State. That's why they built the schedules this way. I don't think anyone in any corner of college football thought all the games would be played as scheduled, no disruptions.— Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) August 26, 2020
Welcome to the ACC, Notre Dame🍀 pic.twitter.com/13VPyNlsS1— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 26, 2020
My girl @CoachNikNCState is BACKKKKK! ♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/uzb08bQUIc— Lindsay S. Edmonds (@NCStateCoachE) August 26, 2020
BREAKING: NC State closing on-campus housing at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6. This also applies to on-campus apartments Wolf Ridge, Wolf Village, ES King Village and Western Manor.— Technician (@NCSUTechnician) August 26, 2020
Students will receive prorated housing and dining refunds.
Pacers have fired coach Nate McMillan.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020
Back-to-back elite PG birthdays for this program. @kells_2017 yesterday, @Zo_Brown today.— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) August 26, 2020
Happy Birthday, Lorenzo‼️ pic.twitter.com/QeIYA3A1JY
Yeni sezonun ilk doğum günü pastasını Lorenzo Brown için kestik! Happy birthday @Zo_Brown! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/6pu7mHqALn— Fenerbahçe Beko (@FBBasketbol) August 26, 2020
Make that ✌️today! Adding to our elite 2021 class, another stud chose to make👇 home! #Let’sWin #PackMentality pic.twitter.com/Ea3gRcaTQC— Adam Hall (@coachhallstar) August 27, 2020
Happy #NationalDogDay from the goodest boy and our No. 1 fan, Tuffy II. 😍🐺🐾 pic.twitter.com/s2RCF2AZqx— NC State University (@NCState) August 26, 2020
