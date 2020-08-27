 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 27
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-27 07:22:09 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 27

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Aug. 27.


Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — New NC State hoops assistant Mike Summey talks recruiting approach

• The Wolfpacker — Column: NC State’s postponed season opener will be first of many in 2020

• The Wolfpacker — Video: Catching up with NC State commit Lyndon Cooper

• The Wolfpacker — NC State’s season opener is moved back

• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com premium chat at noon

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker projected NC State depth chart: Defense

• Raleigh News & Observer — In ACC’s push for football, even the red flags at NC State became momentum to play

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football’s season opener rescheduled due to coronavirus cluster

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Chancellor Randy Woodson talks about how COVID is impacting sports

• Burlington Times-News — NC State opener pushed back because of cluster

• Fayetteville Observer — North Carolina’s top football prospects for 2021: 31-40

• Winston-Salem Journal — NC State’s football opener pushed back because of coronavirus cluster

• Greensboro News & Record — Ed Hardin: Less than three weeks out, it looks like we’re really going to do this

• Technician — Former NC State guard Nat McMillan relieved of Pacers head coach duties

• Technician — NC State football defensive confidence index

• Technician — Trio of NC State baseball players competed in various summer leagues this year

• Technician — NC State football season opener against Virginia Tech rescheduled for September 26

• GoPack.com — Pack’s trip to Virginia Tech pushed back to Sept. 26

• GoPack.com — Nikki West returns to the Pack as assistant coach

• GoPack.com — #Packmentality Pop-ins Podcast: Ep. 69 – Former All-American Tommy Gantt

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}