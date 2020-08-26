Column: NC State's postponed season opener will be first of many in 2020
NC State now has a new opponent for its 2020 football season opener for the second time in a month.
The Wolfpack will begin its fall campaign against Wake Forest in Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19 at a time to be determined, at least for now.
It wasn't the first time things haven't gone as planned and it certainly won't be the last in this unprecedented year.
Pack vs. Hokies moved to 9/26— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 26, 2020
🔗 https://t.co/mljC7DMnvX#HTT | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/XH4nspdJc1
