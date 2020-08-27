Mike Summey is a NC State alum and former student manager for the Wolfpack basketball program under head coaches Les Robinson and Herb Sendek. Ever since his childhood days he had a dream of one day coaching for the school he cheered for since Jim Valvano.

Current NC State head coach Kevin Keatts made that dream come true this May when he hired Summey as an assistant. Summey had been serving in that capacity at Bowling Green for the past five years.

At some point, hopefully sooner rather than later, Summey will be in the houses of recruits making the pitch for them to make their dreams come true at NC State, like Summey has done. However, despite being restricted by an extended recruiting dead period, Summey still has a story to tell recruits about what it means to be a part of the NC State community.