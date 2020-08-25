TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 25

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Aug. 25.

He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk

Some updated COVID testing figures: Overall, @PackAthletics has conducted 2053 tests to student-athletes, coaches and staff with 30 total positives (1.46 pct). That includes 693 new tests from last reporting with 22 new positives.

One of the three clusters associated with NC State athletics although not all are athletes. https://t.co/PZ812bARcd

2022 4⭐️ Tyler Nickel @abg_tnick of East Rockingham/Team Loaded has heard from the following programs over the last week: NC State Wake Forest Purdue Cincinnati Memphis LSU Wisconsin Pitt Ohio State Wichita State Maryland West Virginia Virginia Tech Iowa North Carolina pic.twitter.com/q9bhK4gQiH

2022 4⭐️ Noah Batchelor @noah_batchelor_ of Team Thrill has heard from the following programs over the week: Arkansas UConn Memphis Georgia Georgetown Wake Forest Florida State NC State Athletic 6’6 wing has been one of biggest stockrisers 📈 of the Summer. pic.twitter.com/VzlOIhJTDG

2023 Guard Caleb Foster tells me that Louisville, Clemson, Auburn, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee, and NC State have contacted him recently. He also tells me that those schools are making him a priority. @iamcalebfoster @TeamCurry @poohLikeWinnie @hrhsbulls

Trea Turner doubled to right to lead off the #Nats ’ half of the 7th, extending a hit streak to 10-straight games and an on-base streak to 16-straight.

@AceKonig discussed winning ACC WBB Tournament MVP after NC State won the Conf. Tournament before the NCAA shut down around #COVID19 . Listen to her discuss her seasons end with @ReneePWash Anchor: https://t.co/e4UbXV6La0 iTunes https://t.co/JgTDeBsfbV ⠀ @1340AMFOXSports pic.twitter.com/a5PHITdE1H

Edgy, bold, raw. Visual branding for @PackFootball via @nellez_ and @pack_creative team in Raleigh. pic.twitter.com/AZKXSZTHRI

Hustlin' hustlin' @Kiaraleslie30 with the big block for last night's @CapitalOne Play of the Game. pic.twitter.com/TXPblbI5DD

