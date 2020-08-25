TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 25

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 25
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Meet the Wolfpack football opponent: Pittsburgh
• The Wolfpacker — NC State pauses athletic activity
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 19
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football recruiting top 15
• The Wolfpacker — Meet the Wolfpack football opponent: Wake Forest
• Raleigh News & Observer — How most ACC football teams have prevented the spread of coronavirus within their programs
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State pauses football, athletics due to coronavirus cluster within the program
• Technician — NC State athletics temporarily pauses all activities
• Technician — MLB Pack Pros: Turner swings hot bat, Knizner impresses in debut
• Technician — MVP year, broken records part of rationally irrational NFL Pack Pros hot take
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Some updated COVID testing figures: Overall, @PackAthletics has conducted 2053 tests to student-athletes, coaches and staff with 30 total positives (1.46 pct). That includes 693 new tests from last reporting with 22 new positives.— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) August 24, 2020
One of the three clusters associated with NC State athletics although not all are athletes. https://t.co/PZ812bARcd— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) August 24, 2020
2022 4⭐️ Tyler Nickel @abg_tnick of East Rockingham/Team Loaded has heard from the following programs over the last week:— Endless Motor Sports (@endless_motor) August 24, 2020
NC State
Wake Forest
Purdue
Cincinnati
Memphis
LSU
Wisconsin
Pitt
Ohio State
Wichita State
Maryland
West Virginia
Virginia Tech
Iowa
North Carolina pic.twitter.com/q9bhK4gQiH
2022 4⭐️ Noah Batchelor @noah_batchelor_ of Team Thrill has heard from the following programs over the week:— Endless Motor Sports (@endless_motor) August 24, 2020
Arkansas
UConn
Memphis
Georgia
Georgetown
Wake Forest
Florida State
NC State
Athletic 6’6 wing has been one of biggest stockrisers 📈 of the Summer. pic.twitter.com/VzlOIhJTDG
2023 Guard Caleb Foster tells me that Louisville, Clemson, Auburn, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee, and NC State have contacted him recently.— Tre Jackson (@knowledge_hoops) August 24, 2020
He also tells me that those schools are making him a priority.@iamcalebfoster @TeamCurry @poohLikeWinnie @hrhsbulls
Trea Turner doubled to right to lead off the #Nats’ half of the 7th, extending a hit streak to 10-straight games and an on-base streak to 16-straight.— federalbaseball (@federalbaseball) August 25, 2020
Welcome home, Philip. #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/K52779lJTR— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 24, 2020
@AceKonig discussed winning ACC WBB Tournament MVP after NC State won the Conf. Tournament before the NCAA shut down around #COVID19. Listen to her discuss her seasons end with @ReneePWash— Beyond the Headlines with Renee Washington (@BTHwithRW) August 24, 2020
Anchor: https://t.co/e4UbXV6La0
iTunes https://t.co/JgTDeBsfbV⠀@1340AMFOXSports pic.twitter.com/a5PHITdE1H
Edgy, bold, raw. Visual branding for @PackFootball via @nellez_ and @pack_creative team in Raleigh. pic.twitter.com/AZKXSZTHRI— SkullSparks (@SkullSparks) August 24, 2020
Video Of The Day
Hustlin' hustlin'@Kiaraleslie30 with the big block for last night's @CapitalOne Play of the Game. pic.twitter.com/TXPblbI5DD— Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) August 24, 2020
