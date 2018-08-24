Ticker
football

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 24

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are the various headlines and tweets surrounding NC State athletics for Friday, Aug. 24.

Headlines

• Rivals.com — Take Two: Has NC State surged past North Carolina in recruiting?

• WRAL — NC State running back depth chart still unclear with 10 days until kickoff

• The Athletic — Counting down college football’s must-see non-conference games for NFL scouts: Nos. 10-6 ($)

• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football to premiere Sunday

• GoPack.com — Women’s soccer draws 1-1 with East Carolina

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack opens 2018 season at home vs. USC Upstate

• GoPack.com — 2018 Volleyball season preview: Wolfpack to open season Friday night

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

