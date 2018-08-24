The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 24
Here are the various headlines and tweets surrounding NC State athletics for Friday, Aug. 24.
Headlines
• Rivals.com — Take Two: Has NC State surged past North Carolina in recruiting?
• WRAL — NC State running back depth chart still unclear with 10 days until kickoff
• The Athletic — Counting down college football’s must-see non-conference games for NFL scouts: Nos. 10-6 ($)
• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football to premiere Sunday
• GoPack.com — Women’s soccer draws 1-1 with East Carolina
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack opens 2018 season at home vs. USC Upstate
• GoPack.com — 2018 Volleyball season preview: Wolfpack to open season Friday night
Tweets of the day
NC State Is the School of Choice for North Carolina Students https://t.co/XaxYUEzDwC via @ncstate— #1 state fan (@gopacknow) August 23, 2018
Hard to put into words the excitement I feel as part of NC State and Wolfpack Athletics. The winning culture and drive for excellence is felt everywhere I go from every coach, administrator, staff, faculty, and our diehard Wolfpack fans! I can wait to make Wolfpack Nation proud!— Jennifer Patrick Swift (@CoachPatrick_) August 23, 2018
Here are 5 things to watch in Friday's @theobserver-area prep football games— Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) August 24, 2018
No. 5: Butler's under-the-radar wide receiver committed to N.C. State
More here: https://t.co/SjZRxmB4Wv#clthsfb #NCHSAAFB pic.twitter.com/oNNLdaXPAS
With Louisville and Miami releasing their non-conference schedules today, we're down to NC State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech in the ACC. ACC Schedule can't come out fast enough.— Will McLaughlin (@ShootyHoopsWill) August 24, 2018
Video of the day
Thursday Morning 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/7wjM6vqkS6— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) August 23, 2018
——
