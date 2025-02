NC State didn’t have to look far in knowing if sophomore cornerback Xavier Hasan can play or not.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Hasan has emerged as one of the top young cornerbacks in the state of North Carolina at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, which is across the street from Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Durham, N.C., native doesn’t know a lot about the Wolfpack yet, but was able to attended Junior Day on Feb. 1. It proved a cool experience because NC State had offered a few days before Jan. 29.