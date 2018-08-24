Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network.

NC State is off to a fantastic start in this recruiting class and it might be the early stages of a power shift in the state - and against North Carolina in recruiting.

The Wolfpack currently possess the third-best recruiting class in the ACC behind only conference powerhouses Clemson and Florida State, and they have more four-stars committed than every team other than the Tigers, Seminoles and Miami.

What is particularly noteworthy is how well NC State has done with in-state recruiting. Three of the top seven prospects in North Carolina are committed to the Wolfpack in defensive end Savion Jackson and defensive tackles Joshua Harris and C.J. Clark.

This note is particularly hard to believe knowing how well the Tar Heels have recruited their home state: North Carolina has one pledge out of the top 50 in the state rankings. NC State has 15.

The last time NC State landed three of the top seven prospects in the state was 2015 but that was the year four-star defensive end Jalen Dalton picked North Carolina. NC State has not beaten North Carolina in the conference recruiting rankings since 2008 but it certainly looks like that streak will be broken this year.

Is this a one-year anomaly or has NC State taken an important step ahead of UNC?