TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 21

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 21
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Aug. 21.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Reasons to be optimistic about Wolfpack football
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 23
• The Wolfpacker — NC State moving to virtual classes
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren talks fall camp, 2020 season on Packer and Durham
• Raleigh News & Observer — As NC State classes go virtual, what’s next for Wolfpack football athletics
• Raleigh News & Observer — What’s the latest on NC State’s NCAA infractions case involving Dennis Smith Jr.?
• Technician — NC State athletics continue while undergraduates classes move online
• GoPack.com — Punter Trenton Gill named preseason second-team All-American
Tweets Of The Day
A statement from @PackAthletics with @NCState announcing all Fall semester instruction will move online. pic.twitter.com/cNS1XJMzmt— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) August 20, 2020
NC State Freshman DL Nick Booker-Brown with the outside spin. Briefly goes upfield before selling the inside rush. @Nick_booker16 collapses the outside arm & violently spins/ice picks the OL! #passrush #htt pic.twitter.com/Ac1FFS9X1Z— DLineVids (@dlinevids1) August 20, 2020
NIL opening up new fronts in recruiting. @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/JLqaOAw2Jj— SkullSparks (@SkullSparks) August 20, 2020
NC State announced it had identified two additional COVID-19 clusters, one at the Sigma Phi Epsilon house in Greek Village with seven cases and the other in a pair of off-campus private residences which have five positive cases between them. https://t.co/5XeTwrmhzF— Technician (@NCSUTechnician) August 20, 2020
Video Of The Day
