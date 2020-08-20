NC State will move all of its fall semester undergraduate classes to online-only beginning Monday, Aug. 24 according to a release from Chancellor Randy Woodson. University housing and campus facilities will remain open in accordance with existing protocol and graduate courses may continue to meet in-person or in a hybrid format. For now, fall athletics will continue to train with the intention of playing this season according to a release from the NC State athletic department.

"NC State is progressing with the expectation to compete this fall and will be transparent with our student-athletes and programs in the communication of our plans," NC State's athletic department said in a release. "We will work in conjunction with our campus, the ACC, state and local health officials towards the safest and most responsible course of action." NC State is set to begin its football season on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Virginia Tech. The football team began its fall camp on Aug. 4. As of Friday, Aug. 14, the athletics department had administered 1360 total COVID tests to athletes, coaches and staff, with eight positive results. The Wolfpacker will have more information on how this will impact fall and winter athletics to come.