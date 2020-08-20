TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 20

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 20
• The Wolfpacker — NC State’s first practice in full pads
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State coach Dave Doeren following first day in full pads
• The Wolfpacker — Video: NC State football’s first day in pads
• The Wolfpacker — Watch and listen: NC State football post-practice presser
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football targets litter Rivals250 for class of 2022
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com premium chat at noon
• The Wolfpacker — Rivals.com analyst: NC State commit Terquavion Smith is a great fit
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State builds depth as it prepares for unique 2020 because of coronavirus
• Fayetteville Observer — Football recruiting focus now turns to 2022, 2023 classes in NC
• Technician — Volleyball adds three coachces, five players for 2020
• Technician — Women’s soccer adds five new players to roster for season
• Technician — NC State football offensive confidence index
• GoPack.com — Two Wolfpack swimmers, five NC State alumni named to 2020-21 U.S. National Team
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Rise and shine! It's time for #PackerAndDurham 🔆— ACC Network (@accnetwork) August 20, 2020
⚾️ @DiamondHeels' Scott Forbes
🏈 @CoachSattUofL
🏈 @StateCoachD
⛳️ @GTGolf's Tyler Strafaci pic.twitter.com/vSaGLWw8ZA
How do you prep for a college football season while walking on COVID egg shells?— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) August 19, 2020
Dave Doeren: "Bend your knees and be flexible."https://t.co/UiTw1720id
Proud to be represented by @thatman_ant !— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 19, 2020
🔗https://t.co/eq1PiJbSPE pic.twitter.com/ACmS5z0dZX
You can’t block him 🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/o2KanR6vbm— BOOK BOOK 16🤩 (@Nick_booker16) August 19, 2020
August 19, 2020
The notion that athletes being on campus when other students aren’t is some revolutionary concept ignores every winter break in the history of college sports.— Michael DeCourcy (@tsnmike) August 19, 2020
Philip Rivers mic’d up. 🎙— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 19, 2020
Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/Db5rvlRd71
Blessed to be named #1 weak side DE in NC by rivals‼️@RivalsFriedman @SWiltfong247 @BrianDohn247 pic.twitter.com/L55h5StXBX— Beau Atkinson (@Beauatkinson9) August 19, 2020
Matt Carter is the king of the Zoom alias.— Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) August 19, 2020
