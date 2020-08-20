 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 20
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 20

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Aug. 20.


Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State’s first practice in full pads

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State coach Dave Doeren following first day in full pads

• The Wolfpacker — Video: NC State football’s first day in pads

• The Wolfpacker — Watch and listen: NC State football post-practice presser

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football targets litter Rivals250 for class of 2022

• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com premium chat at noon

• The Wolfpacker — Rivals.com analyst: NC State commit Terquavion Smith is a great fit

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State builds depth as it prepares for unique 2020 because of coronavirus

• Fayetteville Observer — Football recruiting focus now turns to 2022, 2023 classes in NC

• Technician — Volleyball adds three coachces, five players for 2020

• Technician — Women’s soccer adds five new players to roster for season

• Technician — NC State football offensive confidence index

• GoPack.com — Two Wolfpack swimmers, five NC State alumni named to 2020-21 U.S. National Team

