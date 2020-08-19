Three-star guard Terquavion Smith from Farmville (N.C.) Central High is currently rated as the No. 125 player in the 2021 class but Rivals, but judging from Bossi's opinion, he is a candidate to rise up the rankings.

Rivals.com national basketball recruiting analyst Eric Bossi broke down the 10 best fits among commitments in the 2021 class , and one of NC State Wolfpack basketball's two pledges made the cut.

Smith, 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, has enjoyed a banner summer while playing with Tea Marie and most recently CP3 All-Stars this summer. Bossi had him at No. 10 on his list of the 10 best fits:

"The Pack love to play fast, they love to pressure and they like to do so with athletic guards who can attack in transition or go and make something out of nothing in a late shot-clock situation. Smith is all about those things. A big-time athlete, he can be a little out of control at times, but his aggressive nature, developing jump shot and the upside he has once he grows into his body make him a great fit. His stock has been rising."

NC State also has a commitment from 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward Ernest Ross from Alachua (Fla.) Santa Fe High. Rivals.com ranks Ross as the No. 44 prospect nationally.