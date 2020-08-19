 Watch and listen: NC State football post-practice presser (Aug. 19, 2020)
Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack football held a virtual press conference following the first practice of fall camp with full pads Wednesday.

Three players were made available including senior wide receiver Emeka Emezie, redshirt senior offensive lineman Joe Sculthopre and junior Nickelback Tyler Baker-Williams.

Head coach Dave Doeren followed the players to answer questions related to the progress of the team through fall camp and the uncertainty in college football as the season opener approaches.

Video and audio of the availability:

Head coach Dave Doeren

Wide receiver Emeka Emezie

Offensive lineman Joe Sculthorpe

Nickelback Tyler Baker-Williams

Full Audio


——

