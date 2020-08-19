Watch and listen: NC State football post-practice presser
NC State Wolfpack football held a virtual press conference following the first practice of fall camp with full pads Wednesday.
Three players were made available including senior wide receiver Emeka Emezie, redshirt senior offensive lineman Joe Sculthopre and junior Nickelback Tyler Baker-Williams.
Head coach Dave Doeren followed the players to answer questions related to the progress of the team through fall camp and the uncertainty in college football as the season opener approaches.
Video and audio of the availability:
Head coach Dave Doeren
Pads poppin'!#HTT pic.twitter.com/Yy8NUqDyWo— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 19, 2020
Wide receiver Emeka Emezie
Offensive lineman Joe Sculthorpe
Nickelback Tyler Baker-Williams
Full Audio
