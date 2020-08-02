TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 2

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 2
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Aug. 2.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pro T.J. Warren has a career night
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's NC State All-NBA team
• The Wolfpacker — An updated look at the 2020-21 NC State basketball depth chart
• The Wolfpacker — Ranking the contenders: Roosevelt Wheeler
• Raleigh News & Observer — Which position group is the best, and which has work to do? A breakdown of both sides of the ball for NC State football
• Technician — T.J. Warren goes off for career-high 53 in first restart
Tweets Of The Day
James Harden seeing TJ Warren score 53 points on only 4 free throw attempts pic.twitter.com/KN0gUHwp0X— Jah💥 (@LookatCurryMan_) August 2, 2020
Phoenix Suns: We traded him for cash considerations. TJ Warren: pic.twitter.com/OI2Pq6Bd2O— RDCWORLD1 BURNER (@Rdcworld1Burner) August 2, 2020
Spoke with @CoachKeattsNCSU & he is thrilled with news that DJ FUNDERBURK is coming back to school. Ppl better not sleep on @PackMensBball in @theACC via @ESPN App https://t.co/mV1TxDz6oi— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) August 1, 2020
Philip Rivers in his new uniform, via @Colts. pic.twitter.com/IcWatFN7gi— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2020
Official🤟🏽‼️ pic.twitter.com/mJPPT33YHK— Andrew Jones (@Andrewjj60) August 1, 2020
@PackFootball Thankful & blessed 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/FHPZY4hLwN— BJ³ (@bj_three) August 1, 2020
Go Pack🐺 #WPN pic.twitter.com/gxYqQfBwKB— Javon Bullard ♛ (@cravejaaye) August 1, 2020
Thankful to receive an official offer from North Carolina State!!#gopack @CoachGarrisonOL @ChadSimmons_ @xixnyne @jtbronco88 @WayneCountyFB1 pic.twitter.com/iafJlzDh9I— Weston Franklin (@wfranklin_2021) August 1, 2020
The Players of the Pac-12 will opt-out of fall camp and game participation due to COVID-19 and other serious concerns unless the conference guarantees in writing to protect and benefit both scholarship athletes and walk-ons. #WeAreUnited https://t.co/KQ3oqdB5BL— The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) August 2, 2020
Pac12’s reported revenues in 2019 were $530 million.— Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB) August 2, 2020
Players want half. https://t.co/xOmYHwO96f
Video Of The Day
Some Friday afternoon viewing!@JGravleySPORTS talked with @CoachKeattsNCSU today to get caught up with what has been going on with our program this summer. pic.twitter.com/9MAS4qVSBM— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) July 31, 2020
