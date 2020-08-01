 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 1
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 1

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Saturday, Aug. 1.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: DJ Funderburk returns to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room — presented by JFQ Lending

• The Wolfpacker — DJ Funderburk officially returns to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: ACC schedule release

• Raleigh News & Observer — Second round of COVID-19 tests administered for NC State athletics, two more positives

• Raleigh News & Observer — No Shrine Bowl in 2020, but game will find way to honor top SC and NC seniors

• Raleigh News & Observer — It’s official, DJ Funderburk returning to NC State basketball

• Raleigh News & Observer — The ACC should postpone or cancel the football season

• Raleigh News & Observer — Most, if not all, ACC schools will honor scholarships for opt-out athletes

• Fayetteville Observer — DJ Funderburk to return for final year with NC State

• GoPack.com — Funderburk to return for senior season

• GoPack.com — Senior Jamie Smith has been part of Aston Villa’s EPL Journey

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

