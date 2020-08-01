TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 1

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 1
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Saturday, Aug. 1.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: DJ Funderburk returns to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room — presented by JFQ Lending
• The Wolfpacker — DJ Funderburk officially returns to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: ACC schedule release
• Raleigh News & Observer — Second round of COVID-19 tests administered for NC State athletics, two more positives
• Raleigh News & Observer — No Shrine Bowl in 2020, but game will find way to honor top SC and NC seniors
• Raleigh News & Observer — It’s official, DJ Funderburk returning to NC State basketball
• Raleigh News & Observer — The ACC should postpone or cancel the football season
• Raleigh News & Observer — Most, if not all, ACC schools will honor scholarships for opt-out athletes
• Fayetteville Observer — DJ Funderburk to return for final year with NC State
• GoPack.com — Funderburk to return for senior season
• GoPack.com — Senior Jamie Smith has been part of Aston Villa’s EPL Journey
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
#HTT 🐺!! AGTG pic.twitter.com/kjEgQ4RmQr— Roman Z. Hemby (3⭐️ RB) (@r_h3mby) August 1, 2020
I’m sharing all my blessings today ❤️‼️🗣@PackFootball pic.twitter.com/4zSOoqh1Xi— NYKE🔛🔝🔜🔥 (@NykeliusJohnson) August 1, 2020
ACC Panic Room: @lebrownlow and I have some takeaways from the new scheduling model. Plus, NC State’s Coastal fantasy comes true! https://t.co/fDXzuHT3ea pic.twitter.com/qbzJTqRdY2— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) July 31, 2020
Meet another newcomer: @EzUdoh pic.twitter.com/Uo7hTDXj9H— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 31, 2020
Why did @aydanwhite9 choose the Pack? pic.twitter.com/QtlbLRjR0t— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 31, 2020
Freshman @pmatan76 goes old school for his walk-out song#HTT pic.twitter.com/2Ua0EY1aI0— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 31, 2020
QBs with the most big-time throws in the last two seasons 🚀🎯— PFF (@PFF) July 31, 2020
🔹 Russell Wilson - 77
🔹 Patrick Mahomes - 73
🔹 Aaron Rodgers - 70 pic.twitter.com/oX1T3veOUX
Video Of The Day
August 1st!! Let’s go Wolfpack!! #HTT #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/RFtng5TGjo— Billy Glasscock (@BillyGlasscock4) August 1, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook