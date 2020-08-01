NC State Wolfpack men's basketball fans ended their week Friday with some encouraging news for the upcoming hoops season.

The team announced Friday afternoon that redshirt senior forward DJ Funderburk will return for the 2020-21 season after a multiple-month stay on the NBA's early draft entree list. Funderburk will be the team's top returning scorer and rebounder after averaging 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Here are some of the highlights on social media after his return was announced: