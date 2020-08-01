Social media reaction: DJ Funderburk returns to NC State
NC State Wolfpack men's basketball fans ended their week Friday with some encouraging news for the upcoming hoops season.
The team announced Friday afternoon that redshirt senior forward DJ Funderburk will return for the 2020-21 season after a multiple-month stay on the NBA's early draft entree list. Funderburk will be the team's top returning scorer and rebounder after averaging 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
Here are some of the highlights on social media after his return was announced:
DJ IS BACK‼️— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) July 31, 2020
Story: https://t.co/8RHkQ9BNvd
Some Friday afternoon viewing!@JGravleySPORTS talked with @CoachKeattsNCSU today to get caught up with what has been going on with our program this summer. pic.twitter.com/9MAS4qVSBM— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) July 31, 2020
NC State's DJ Funderburk is withdrawing from the 2020 NBA Draft and will return to school next season, per release.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 31, 2020
DJ Funderburk back for NC State is significant for the Pack, returns as one of the better two-way players in the ACC— Brian Geisinger (@bgeis_bird) July 31, 2020
post-ups: 1.01 PPP, 53 FG%
pick-and-roll, basket dives: 1.6 PPP, 84 FG%
Showed the ability to guard 1-5 this season, switching screens vs Lykes, Xavier Johnson
Funderburk's drop pick-and-roll defense isn't perfect, but he's solid. Interesting question will be if he adds any stretch to his game, too: big counter for NC State vs. Ice coverage, helps the half-court fit with Manny Bates. Would also boast profile as a prospect, too.— Brian Geisinger (@bgeis_bird) July 31, 2020
Also: with DJ Funderburk back, I believe Virginia's Jay Huff is the only ACC player with his name still in the NBA Draft. https://t.co/cxdUQQ2tIp— Brian Geisinger (@bgeis_bird) July 31, 2020
I worded this poorly, RE: Funderburk and Huff. To be clear, specifically referring to the guys that haven't signed with agents, were leaving the door open to return while testing the waters. I believe Huff's the only one left of that group now.— Brian Geisinger (@bgeis_bird) July 31, 2020
Last thing on DJ Funderburk: I wrote a big scouting report on Manny Bates earlier this summer, which included thoughts on the two-way fit of Funderburk + Bates. Two bigs, different from the usual Keatts lineups, but defensively it has some upside https://t.co/mqYxPuylkt— Brian Geisinger (@bgeis_bird) July 31, 2020
Early prediction on NC State's 20-21 starting five:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 31, 2020
Braxton Beverly, Devon Daniels, Thomas Allen, Jerricole Hellems, DJ Funderburk
Breaking - @TooEvsy4 is coming back for his senior season.— ACC Champion(s) Barstool Pack (@BarstoolPack) July 31, 2020
Finding out we get one more year of posters like these is one hell of a way to start the weekend 🐺
Welcome home again— Debbie Yow (@gopacknow) July 31, 2020
Beyond stoked that @TooEvsy4 is back for his senior year. #gopack https://t.co/xlg5gZq9CW— American Aquarium (@USAquarium) July 31, 2020
July 31, 2020
Big news for @PackMensBball! We're excited to have you back, DJ! https://t.co/JpcuA5Aoyd— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) July 31, 2020
Huge win for the Pack. This season is gonna be fun. https://t.co/qToPLlSJWZ— Will Privette (@Thrill21) July 31, 2020
BREAKING: It's official, DJ Funderburk returning to NC State basketball.https://t.co/Q2Dd9B3rgY— Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) July 31, 2020
Forward DJ Funderburk's return is now for real, for real for NC State hoops .. https://t.co/Ji2Pax3TLn— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) July 31, 2020
