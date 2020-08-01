 Social media reaction: DJ Funderburk returns to NC State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-01 09:14:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Social media reaction: DJ Funderburk returns to NC State

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack men's basketball fans ended their week Friday with some encouraging news for the upcoming hoops season.

The team announced Friday afternoon that redshirt senior forward DJ Funderburk will return for the 2020-21 season after a multiple-month stay on the NBA's early draft entree list. Funderburk will be the team's top returning scorer and rebounder after averaging 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Here are some of the highlights on social media after his return was announced:

NC State Wolfpack basketball DJ Funderburk
Redshirt senior DJ Funderburk averaged 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in 2019-20. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}