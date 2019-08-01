The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 1
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Offseason agenda: Devon Daniels
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: George Barlow excited about talent level at cornerback
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top five
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Preseason camp preview
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: Aaron Henry excited about nickel performers
• SI.com — Torry Holt Is Ready to Grab His Spot in Canton—and Ready to Tell You Why
• Raleigh News & Observer — Three storylines to follow for NC State’s training camp
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Thayer Thomas has made his baseball decision. Will he join the Red Sox?
• GoPack.com — 2019 #PackCamp Primer
• GoPack.com — Come Meet the Pack on Sunday, August 11
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Alumnus Ryan Held Wins 100 Free Gold at U.S. Nationals
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Releases 2019 Non-Conference Schedule
Tweets of the day
Ryan Held, after lean years post-Rio, now among world's fastest swimmers https://t.co/2mKOjkNKst pic.twitter.com/yTcUm9W3HT— NBC OlympicTalk (@NBCOlympicTalk) August 1, 2019
Congrats to Ryan Held on his national championship in the 100 free. We sense some #RaymondNews coverage in his future. https://t.co/GBF5YoYUMd— Journal-News Sports (@JNsports) August 1, 2019
Key senior point guard target.https://t.co/unCK85O4Qc— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 31, 2019
NC State just offered @2020GameEliteFL big man Ebe Dowuona @TheWolfpacker https://t.co/BULCziao3n— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) July 31, 2019
#WPN pic.twitter.com/1fbZFkV6G9— First 48 (@Pheldarius) August 1, 2019
Quick Numbers: why @PackFootball DE James Smith-Williams is set for a big season in 2019, writes @bgeis_bird https://t.co/kpuA1MnkPt pic.twitter.com/1XWejXoYiH— ACCSports.com (@ACCSports) July 31, 2019
Celebrating 10 years at Lonnie Poole Golf Course! We want to thank our community for an amazing decade...10 years never looked so good!⛳️ pic.twitter.com/0hcADN6eQ3— Lonnie Poole GC (@LPGCncstate) July 31, 2019
https://t.co/FpEPUg1jMV pic.twitter.com/DuRGEo2wL1— Caleb Martin (@Calebmartin14) July 31, 2019
Video of the day
——
