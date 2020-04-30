The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 30
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, April 30.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Oral History: How Russell Wilson came to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — The NFL Draft in the Dave Doeren era, 2018-20
• The Wolfpacker — NC State’s Devon Daniels not on the NBA Draft early entrant list
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker.com premium chat at noon
• Raleigh News & Observer — Was it a ‘bait and switch’? NC lawmaker speaks out on NCAA’s new athlete initiative
• Raleigh News & Observer — NCAA moves to allow athletes to profit off endorsements
• Raleigh News & Observer — Devon Daniels no longer considering NBA, didn’t submit name for early entry
• Winston-Salem Journal — No decisions as NCHSAA ponders scenarios for fall sports
• Winston-Salem Journal — NCAA board supports name, image and likeness compensation
• Technician — What if NC State golf teams finished their seasons
• GoPack.com — Darby Sligh named Division I Golf Pride Grips WGCA Assistant Coach of the Year
Tweets Of The Day
Thanks to interviews with Chuck Amato, @Elliott_Avent, Marc Trestman, Steve Dunlap, Chad Jamison and @DangeRussWilson himself ... we are able to give you the the inside story on how a @Rivals 2-star QB ended up @PackFootball on his journey to stardom: https://t.co/PQ3FZIxH9q— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 30, 2020
NC State's Devon Daniels is not on the early-entrant list released by the NBA. He, along with D.J. Funderburk, had been expected to enter. Funderburk's name was on the list.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 29, 2020
NC state football has changed me so much. I came in soft minded and through many activities we have done I have learned everything about shared adversity. They develop boys into men here. That’s why you should come here. Not the glam and glitz. Run with the pack. We are a family.— Alim McNeill (@AlimMcneill) April 30, 2020
Round one action of best Pack games since 2000: No. 3 seed (PNC Arena region) is 2007 @PackWomensBball jumped out to big lead and beat No. 2 UNC on night the court was named after Kay Yow. No. 6 seed is Pack over Irish in hurricane. Read/watch highlights: https://t.co/TGbJfd6BDJ— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 28, 2020
Round one action of best Pack games since 2000: No. 2 seed is @PackFootball 2001 win at No. 10 FSU, the Noles' first ACC home loss. The No. 7 seed is 2017 @PackWomensBball upset No. 2 Irish, ending their 35-game ACC win streak. Read/watch highlights here: https://t.co/TGbJfd6BDJ— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 28, 2020
Kentucky claims the top spot in class rankings for this cycle 🔥 pic.twitter.com/b7fiufdAXd— ESPN (@espn) April 29, 2020
Super excited to receive an offer from North Carolina State University! @Coachtimbeck pic.twitter.com/gZvtY04qEK— Aj Duffy (@anthonyjduffy) April 29, 2020
Since 2016 @PackFootball has produced 23 Players who have received an INVITE to the NFL Scouting Combine. In the last 3 years alone, 15 players have received an invite & performed at a very high level. #DoTheMath #PackPros #HTT #1Pack1Goal #DevelopedHere pic.twitter.com/mDsw3xKIgQ— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder_45) April 29, 2020
Lovejoy seniors @thatguhhnaya and @genesisbryant_ left their marks on the Wildcats program and now head off to two #ACC schools.— GPB Sports (@GPBsports) April 29, 2020
GPB's @OSGNelson caught up with them to learn how they took @lovejoygbb to new heights: https://t.co/XrDjdVZhuF pic.twitter.com/CaYO1xwHny
Don’t let a little rain stop you from having a great day! Finish strong @CoachGoebbel @BillyGlasscock4 @AlimMcneill @Iam_VMLV #1Pack1Goal #HTT #GOPACK pic.twitter.com/3je9cPUuNp— George McDonald (@CoachGMcDonald) April 30, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook