{{ timeAgo('2020-04-30 07:39:15 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 30

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, April 30.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Oral History: How Russell Wilson came to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — The NFL Draft in the Dave Doeren era, 2018-20

• The Wolfpacker — NC State’s Devon Daniels not on the NBA Draft early entrant list

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker.com premium chat at noon

• Raleigh News & Observer — Was it a ‘bait and switch’? NC lawmaker speaks out on NCAA’s new athlete initiative

• Raleigh News & Observer — NCAA moves to allow athletes to profit off endorsements

• Raleigh News & Observer — Devon Daniels no longer considering NBA, didn’t submit name for early entry

• Winston-Salem Journal — No decisions as NCHSAA ponders scenarios for fall sports

• Winston-Salem Journal — NCAA board supports name, image and likeness compensation

• Technician — What if NC State golf teams finished their seasons

• GoPack.com — Darby Sligh named Division I Golf Pride Grips WGCA Assistant Coach of the Year

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

