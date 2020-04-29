The Wolfpacker looks back at the history of the NFL Draft in Doeren's tenure, which began following the 2012 season. Part I reviewed the history from the 2014-17 drafts.

The 2020 NFL Draft has come and gone, and the 19th and 20th former players for NC State football head coach Dave Doeren were selected.

The 2018 NFL Draft is one of the highlights of recent NC State football history.

A school-record seven players were picked, headlined by Bradley Chubb with the fifth overall selection in the first round, chosen by the Denver Broncos. Chubb was not a decorated signing for NC State. A three-star, he chose NC State over the option of playing with his older brother Brandon Chubb at Wake Forest.

Yet after his senior season in college he became NC State's all-time leader in sacks with 25, and he won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as college football's best defensive player. He was also a unanimous All-American, and his No. 9 jersey is honored at NC State.

Chubb quickly turned into a force in the NFL. In his rookie season, he had 12 sacks and 14 more tackles for loss. His second year was cut short by a torn ACL.

In the third rounds, defensive tackles B.J. Hill and Justin Jones were selected by the Giants and Chargers respectively. Hill was a three-star camp revelation, offered after a strong workout. Jones was a more touted, four-star signing.

Hill was a four-year starter for the Wolfpack and had 23.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. He started 12 games in his first season for the Giants, tallying 5.5 sacks and six tackles for loss. In year two he started five contests and had a sack and two more hits for loss.

Jones turned into a full-time starter in year two for the Chargers. He had 30 tackles, including two for loss, last year.

In the fourth round, former Rivals100, four-star running back Nyheim Hines was selected by the Indianapolis Colts. Hines had turned pro after he rushed for 1,113 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior, betting his speed would help him stick in the NFL.

Hines had also ran track at NC State, with a personal best time of 10.34 seconds in the 100-meter dash. At the NFL combine, Hines ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds.

In the NFL, Hines has found his niche as an all-purpose back. He has rushed for 513 yards and four scores and added 745 receiving yards and two more touchdowns. This past year, Hines became a huge weapon in the kick return, bringing two of his nine punt returns back for scores. That's not surprising, as Hines returned two kickoffs and a punt for touchdowns at NC State.

Also going in the fourth round was another four-star, Rivals100 pick-up. Defensive end Kentavius Street may have been more known for his freakish athleticism than anything while at NC State. He had eight sacks and 19 tackles for loss at NC State, but despite tearing his ACL in pre-draft workouts the 49ers still took a gamble on him.

Thus far, San Francisco has been cautious with Street. He missed his rookie year and then played three contests last year, making four tackles (including one for a loss).



The third NC State pick in the fourth round was offensive tackle Will Richardson. Like Hines, Richardson turned pro early. The former Virginia commit was one of the last additions in NC State's 2014 recruiting class. The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted him, but Richardson missed his rookie year with an injury. He started two games this past season and played in 15 contests.

The final draft choice that year was fan-favorite and Wolfpack legend Jaylen Samuels. NC State was his only Power Five offer, and he received that after shining at its summer camp. The do-it-all Samuels would go on to set the school record for career receptions with 201 and become an All-American at tight end as a senior.

Samuels would score 47 total touchdowns in a Wolfpack uniform — 19 rushing and 28 receiving.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Samuels as a running back, and in two seasons he has rushed for 431 yards and a score and had 73 receptions for 504 yards and four more touchdowns.

One player not drafted was offensive linemen Tony Adams. Adams though managed to get a Super Bowl ring on the New England Patriots practice squad.