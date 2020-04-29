However, not on it was Wolfpack redshirt junior guard Devon Daniels , who was earlier confirmed by head coach Kevin Keatts to be going through the draft process . Last season, Daniels averaged 12.7 points and 5.3 boards per contest and typically guarded the other team's best perimeter player.

The NBA officially released the names of players who have declared for the NBA Draft, and NC State basketball redshirt junior forward D.J. Funderburk , as expected, was on the list.

Funderburk was third on the team with 12.8 points, plus he added 6.1 rebounds a contest. He will have until June 3 to decide whether or not to stay in the draft, presuming current calendar dates are followed and not affected by COVID-19.



Also on the list was NC State five-star signee Josh Hall, a Durham, N.C., native who played at Moravian Prep in Hickory, N.C. Hall is one of four high schoolers who were technically able to sign up for the draft and did so. His father Quincy told The Wolfpacker that his son would have to get guaranteed money to stay in the draft.

Last year, NC State four-star guard signee Jalen Lecque elected to skip college and stay in the draft. The last Wolfpacker to enter and stay in the NBA Draft was guard Dennis Smith Jr. in 2017.