{{ timeAgo('2020-04-03 07:48:57 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 3

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, April 3.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Junior tackle Diego Pounds has emerged as a national recruit

• The Wolfpacker — NC State using social media to recruit

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting hot board: Defensive line

• The Wolfpacker — NC State’s hot board taking form in class of 2021

• Burlington Times-News — The Burlington School’s Michael receives release from Wichita State

• GoPack.com — #PackPros: Catching up with Joe Thuney

• GoPack.com — Kent named EAGL Gymnast of the Year

• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane named WBCA All-American honorable mention

• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-ins Podcast: Ep. 65 – ACC Awards & Nick Gwiazdowski

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

