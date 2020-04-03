The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 3
• The Wolfpacker — Junior tackle Diego Pounds has emerged as a national recruit
• The Wolfpacker — NC State using social media to recruit
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting hot board: Defensive line
• The Wolfpacker — NC State’s hot board taking form in class of 2021
• Burlington Times-News — The Burlington School’s Michael receives release from Wichita State
• GoPack.com — #PackPros: Catching up with Joe Thuney
• GoPack.com — Kent named EAGL Gymnast of the Year
• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane named WBCA All-American honorable mention
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-ins Podcast: Ep. 65 – ACC Awards & Nick Gwiazdowski
'Froback Friday! David "Skywalker" Thompson, the NC State star that was arguably the best player in ACC history. pic.twitter.com/yMdIXUiQdr— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) April 3, 2020
Top 11 I’m facing 🤔, you can put somebody else in #2 but aint no replacing pic.twitter.com/YuskgMOwRx— landers nolley (@NolleyLanders) April 2, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from NC State🙏🏿 @TaTaB0620 @dhglover @RivalsFriedman @CoachYeager2019 @coachwiles @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/Mv7S71gxAK— Marquise Brunson (@BrunsonBomber) April 2, 2020
Extremely Blessed To Receive An Offer From North Carolina State University #FearTheWolfPack 🐺🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/rgDrMtXZMc— TOMMY AKINGBESOTE (@famousstommm) April 2, 2020
Blessed to be in this position🤞🏽 #first17 @TakeoverSports1 pic.twitter.com/l3HPx0vtSB— jabril (@smoove_jdm) April 3, 2020
Been doing this for a minute huh ? @smoove_jdm pic.twitter.com/RFkKiCQ72o— Alim McNeill (@AlimMcneill) April 3, 2020
“Put the Ws in the chat!”— NC State Football (@PackFootball) April 2, 2020
Big-time hit by @AlimMcneill to secure the dub over @Twenty7Savage.
FINAL: Seahawks 24, Chargers 21 pic.twitter.com/VBI0cwnM5j
AY DON’T MAKE HIM MAD 🤬 (via @NickFarrar15) pic.twitter.com/PxZuQNFdFS— Overtime (@overtime) April 2, 2020
continuing the list of some of the best High School football players I've covered. @PackFootball alum Reggie Gallaspy (@GallaspyJr ) was dominant during his time at @SGHSStorm . Gallaspy ran for over 3,300 yards and 52 TD's during his senior season. @WFMY #wfmysports @WFMYhss pic.twitter.com/fpD1ymG2SD— Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) April 2, 2020
Season was cut short, but we made the most of our time in the @ITA_Tennis rankings...— NC State W. Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) April 2, 2020
4 straight weeks in the top 5
Entire season spent inside the top 10 pic.twitter.com/WrGDqQlcr3
Top Moments of 2019-20 Season:— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) April 2, 2020
2.19.20
Pack makes a Statement with a 22-point win over 6th-ranked Duke pic.twitter.com/7baIGKUR7G
