NC State using social media to recruit
With the dead period extended until May 31, the NC State football coaches, and the brethren across the country, are having to get creative to recruit. Enter social media.
Thus far the Wolfpack have been using graphics and videos to help make their case. Here are a few examples.
Videos
NC State football program released a letter from head coach Dave Doeren, and also a few videos to highlight the gameday atmosphere, with a few of them recorded by director of player personnel Billy Glasscock.
A letter to our recruits from @StateCoachD#HTT pic.twitter.com/IXR23WyVD9— NC State Football (@PackFootball) March 20, 2020
Woke up with this on my mind. Have a great Saturday. Be safe #HTT #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/3finPFElqK— George McDonald (@CoachGMcDonald) March 28, 2020
Let’s go Wolfpack!! #HTT #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/RnwlyHA9Pp— Billy Glasscock (@BillyGlasscock4) April 2, 2020
Our hearts ever hold you, N.C. State!!! In the folds of our love and pride. #HTT #Wolfpack 🐺🐺‼️ pic.twitter.com/KVGHDvk8QB— Billy Glasscock (@BillyGlasscock4) March 31, 2020
I’ve coached in every D1 stadium in NC it’s not even close Carter-Finley Rocks! I’m looking forward to being on the home side this time!! #HTT #Pack21 pic.twitter.com/1iuJKs4Qk5— Charley Wiles (@coachwiles) March 25, 2020
Graphics
The Wolfpack football social media team has been sending out graphics to recruits as well, including one personalized for prized four-star quarterback prospect Aaron McLaughlin from Denmark High in Alpharetta, Ga.
#WPN pic.twitter.com/Ejl9EOUazN— Aaron McLaughlin (@11_apm) April 1, 2020
Now this is the Law of the Jungle!!! pic.twitter.com/6zamcqrBMb— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) April 2, 2020
#HTT #Pack21 it’s the move to Make!! We gettin ready to hit some folks in the mouth!! pic.twitter.com/mX3xIm1FEe— Charley Wiles (@coachwiles) March 20, 2020
Everything looks better in Red #HTT #Pack21 pic.twitter.com/YhHtkPuPPA— Charley Wiles (@coachwiles) March 11, 2020
Informing
Some of the graphics created are informative, detailing NC State and its selling points as well as explaining to recruits the current situation.
NC State is special in so many ways. Blessed to call the Wolfpack and Raleigh our Home!!! pic.twitter.com/1z22wbNoqE— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) March 30, 2020
Also the #1 Fans in the STATE. #1Pack1Goal #HTT pic.twitter.com/Kl0jmT5G0j— George McDonald (@CoachGMcDonald) March 28, 2020
Speaks for itself!! #development #HTT #Pack21 pic.twitter.com/kK2SKxwKTJ— Charley Wiles (@coachwiles) March 25, 2020
#HTT pic.twitter.com/sUWEjzHuN9— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) March 13, 2020
——
