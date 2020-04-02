News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-02 13:34:18 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State using social media to recruit

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

With the dead period extended until May 31, the NC State football coaches, and the brethren across the country, are having to get creative to recruit. Enter social media.

Thus far the Wolfpack have been using graphics and videos to help make their case. Here are a few examples.

Videos

NC State football program released a letter from head coach Dave Doeren, and also a few videos to highlight the gameday atmosphere, with a few of them recorded by director of player personnel Billy Glasscock.

Graphics

The Wolfpack football social media team has been sending out graphics to recruits as well, including one personalized for prized four-star quarterback prospect Aaron McLaughlin from Denmark High in Alpharetta, Ga.

Informing

Some of the graphics created are informative, detailing NC State and its selling points as well as explaining to recruits the current situation.

