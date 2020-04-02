Raleigh Millbrook High is no stranger to producing quality football prospects and junior offensive lineman Diego Pounds is the latest.

Millbrook lost in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs at Raeford (N.C.) Hoke County on Nov. 14 to finish 6-6. Pounds didn’t have one scholarship offer. The 6-foot-6, 286-pounder is one of the fastest rising recruits in the region. Rivals.com ranks him as the No. 52 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2021.